"A very big loss" - Deep Dasgupta on India losing WTC points after 2nd Test vs WI ends in draw

Deep Dasgupta believes that the second and final Test of the series against West Indies ending in a draw will hurt India's chances in the ongoing World Test Championship (WTC 2023-25) cycle.

The cricketer-turned-pundit opined that a 2-0 clean sweep would have given India a big boost, considering that they are slated to face tough opposition later in the cycle. Speaking about the result, Dasgupta told ESPNcricinfo:

"If you look at that cycle, there are quite a few tough series coming up, and quite a few away series as well. So this is, from that perspective, a very big loss. There are absolutely no two ways about it because, at the start of the series, you'd be thinking, two Test matches, we should win it 2-0 and move on. Having said that, this is definitely an opportunity lost."

Notably, India needed eight wickets to win, while West Indies required 289 more runs for victory on Day 5 of the second Test at the Queen's Park Oval in Port of Spain. However, rain played spoilsport, and the final day was washed out.

India would have added 12 points to their tally had they won the fixture. With the match ending in a draw, both teams were awarded four points each.

"Consistency is not there" - Deep Dasgupta on West Indies' red-ball team

Deep Dasgupta further stated that West Indies have the potential to do well in the purest format. He, however, suggested that inconsistency is a major concern for the side.

The 46-year-old claimed that West Indies will improve as they play more matches against quality opposition, commenting:

"We do realise that there is enough potential and enough talent there. It is just that consistency is not there, and maybe it will only come when these players keep playing games at this level or a level closer to this. That will only come with experience. There is experience, but not consistent enough. I think those performances will come and it was heartening to see that."

While Rohit Sharma and Co. completed a 1-0 Test series victory over West Indies, the hosts still have a chance of making amends by doing well in the white-ball matches. The three-match ODI series between the two sides begins at the Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados, on Thursday, July 27.