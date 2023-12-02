"A bit of a cut on the back of my head" - Glenn Maxwell recalls concussion suffered in 2023 World Cup

Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell has opened up on the concussion suffered during the 2023 World Cup win in India. The Victorian revealed that he had a wound on the back of his head following the incident and felt a lot disoriented.

Before Australia's crucial league game with England, Maxwell sustained a freak injury after falling off the golf buggy, resulting in a concussion. He missed the game in Ahmedabad, but Australia sneaked home at the Narendra Modi Stadium by 33 runs.

Maxwell told The Sydney Morning Herald that he couldn't concentrate on the medical professional's questions as part of the concussion examination.

"What happened is no secret – it’s just that when I hit my head, I’ve still got some memory loss. There was a bit of a cut on the back of my head, so he glued that, and then he was speaking and asking me questions, and I couldn’t concentrate on him."

The spin-bowling all-rounder elaborated:

"I was quite strange. I was still trying to piece it together because I had no idea what happened. I remember, really clearly, everything that happened during the day and the moment I was giving a speech after the day’s play and talking about the singles matches we had the next day."

The 35-year-old played a key role in Australia's record-extending sixth 50-over World Cup triumph, hammering two centuries. Overall, he ended with 400 runs in nine games at 66.67 at a strike rate of 150.38.

"I was lucky it wasn't worse" - Glenn Maxwell

Glenn Maxwell (Image Credits: Getty)

The Victorian recalled that he also lost track of time following the incident and how the doctors helped him piece it all together.

"The next thing I remember is I was holding my head on the bus. So it was a bit scary having a bit of time lost from my timeline, and I’ve only heard bits and pieces from the doc and the physio.

"They were on the cart about 80 metres behind us, so they were first on the scene and explained to me what happened. It was an extremely unfortunate, unlucky incident, and, from what I can tell, I was lucky it wasn’t worse."

Maxwell also suffered cramps in his astonishing 201* against Afghanistan, forcing Australia to rest him against Bangladesh in Pune.