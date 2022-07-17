"A bitter pill to swallow"- Confused fans react after controversial run-out makes Hampshire T20 Blast champions

The final of the T20 Blast between Hampshire and Lancashire ended in an anti-climax as the Hawks won their third title. With five runs needed off the final ball, Nathan Ellis overstepped and the delivery had to be bowled again.

Three runs were needed off the legitimate last ball and Ellis, despite being under immense pressure, executed the back-of-the-hand slower ball to perfection.

The batters could only complete one run as wicket-keeper Ben McDermott came running towards the non-striker's end to ensure there was no second run taken.

This was important as if Lancashire had completed two runs, they would have tied the game and won the title because of their powerplay score.

While Hampshire finally celebrated a fantastic win, some fans on Twitter noticed something really strange about the last ball.

The fielder at the non-striker's end handed McDermott the stump as the bails were already dislodged. McDermott claimed the run-out as according to the rules, you need to hold the ball with the uprooted stump if the bails are already dislodged.

However, some fans claimed that the stump was not uprooted by McDermott himself, which technically and probably meant that Lancashire had completed two runs to secure the tie and thereby the title.

Here are some of the reactions to the dramatic end:

Jordan Clark @Clarksy16 Did lancs just run a legitimate 2 at the end there or was that just me? Did lancs just run a legitimate 2 at the end there or was that just me?

James Morgan @thefulltoss If you saw that, and you still think English cricket needed something new to engage a fresh audience, then you probably believe that the moon is made of camembert curdled by pixies #T20Blast If you saw that, and you still think English cricket needed something new to engage a fresh audience, then you probably believe that the moon is made of camembert curdled by pixies #T20Blast

Ed Lawrence @ed90law



I don’t think Hampshire broke the stumps properly at the non-striker’s end and that Hartley actually gets back for the second run.



#T20Blast

#t20finalsday twitter.com/clarksy16/stat… Jordan Clark @Clarksy16 Did lancs just run a legitimate 2 at the end there or was that just me? Did lancs just run a legitimate 2 at the end there or was that just me? Watching it back, this looks to be right.I don’t think Hampshire broke the stumps properly at the non-striker’s end and that Hartley actually gets back for the second run. Watching it back, this looks to be right. I don’t think Hampshire broke the stumps properly at the non-striker’s end and that Hartley actually gets back for the second run. #T20Blast #t20finalsday twitter.com/clarksy16/stat…

Lewis Coombes @LewisCoombes 🏏 🏻 @BBCSouthNews #T20FinalsDay Lose the first 4 games of the season… win the #T20Blast in the final over with a wicket final ball.. only to be ruled as a no ball AND THEN win it again! 🤣🤣🤣! What a bowling performance from @hantscricket !!!! CHAMPIONS. Drink it in! Lose the first 4 games of the season… win the #T20Blast in the final over with a wicket final ball.. only to be ruled as a no ball AND THEN win it again! 🤣🤣🤣! What a bowling performance from @hantscricket!!!! CHAMPIONS. Drink it in! 🏆🏏👍🏻 @BBCSouthNews #T20FinalsDay

Archer @poserarcher



And again team wearing red jersey choked as usual. ‍



Brilliant end

#finalsday Sp Hampshire finally won after all the drama ( yellow jersey)And again team wearing red jersey choked as usual.Brilliant end Sp Hampshire finally won after all the drama ( yellow jersey)And again team wearing red jersey choked as usual.😵‍💫Brilliant end#finalsday

CricketMAN2 @ImTanujSingh Hampshire won the T20 Blast in this season 2022. What a match, what a finish on the last ball. One of the greatest ever last ball drama in the history of T20 cricket. #T20Blast Hampshire won the T20 Blast in this season 2022. What a match, what a finish on the last ball. One of the greatest ever last ball drama in the history of T20 cricket. #T20Blast

Tim Dale Lace @Tim32_cricket



Great vibe. Great cricket. Great final.



#FinalsDay The Blast is a fantastic competition & Finals Day is a brilliant thing.Great vibe. Great cricket. Great final. The Blast is a fantastic competition & Finals Day is a brilliant thing. Great vibe. Great cricket. Great final. #FinalsDay

⛷ @stokaljona James Vince currently a reigning World Cup champion, Hundred champion and Vitality Blast champion… James Vince currently a reigning World Cup champion, Hundred champion and Vitality Blast champion…

England’s Barmy Army @TheBarmyArmy How can cricket ever be matched How can cricket ever be matched

Charlotte🏏 @Cricketchar This stupid, bloody, wonderful sport will never stop surprising me. Please, never change This stupid, bloody, wonderful sport will never stop surprising me. Please, never change ❤️

Nasser Hussain @nassercricket Simon Doull is a brilliant broadcaster!! Simon Doull is a brilliant broadcaster!!

Sameer Allana @HitmanCricket



Umpire: Come back guys, it's a no ball ☠️



#T20Blast

Five runs to win from the final ball. The batter is bowled. The crowd is off their seat. The fireworks have begun. The bowler has covered almost half the ground celebrating with his teammates.Umpire: Come back guys, it's a no ball☠️ Five runs to win from the final ball. The batter is bowled. The crowd is off their seat. The fireworks have begun. The bowler has covered almost half the ground celebrating with his teammates.Umpire: Come back guys, it's a no ball 💀☠️#T20Blast https://t.co/7Ejij3CHpQ

Hampshire Hawks @hantscricket Major's had a heart attack Major's had a heart attack

Tony Steele @tds122 a bitter pill to swallow especially the clear wide not called for the run out at the end a bitter pill to swallow especially the clear wide not called for the run out at the end 🌹

Jack Russell MBE @jackrussellart #FinalsDay #Cricket Just so I can sleep tonight....I need to ask the question....did @lancscricket run 2 byes off the last ball @VitalityBlast final? The fielders broke the wkts at bowlers end before Hartley could be run out so technically he made it in...is that right? #Blast22 Just so I can sleep tonight....I need to ask the question....did @lancscricket run 2 byes off the last ball @VitalityBlast final? The fielders broke the wkts at bowlers end before Hartley could be run out so technically he made it in...is that right? #Blast22 #FinalsDay #Cricket

Jeet Vachharajani🏏 @Jeetv27



What a competition! The overall captaincy standards in the T20 Blast are better than what I have observed in any other T20 franchise tournament around the globe.What a competition! The overall captaincy standards in the T20 Blast are better than what I have observed in any other T20 franchise tournament around the globe.What a competition!👍

Kunal Tolani🏏 @kunal_jt ugh time to give it a rest but lancashire actually won ugh time to give it a rest but lancashire actually won

Azeem Rafiq @AzeemRafiq30



#Fact The Blast is one of the best tournaments in the world!! The Blast is one of the best tournaments in the world!! #Fact

Sam Williams @SamWilliams888 #FinalsDay McDermott runs down the wicket, ball in hand. A fielder has broke the stumps at the other end and passes him the stump. To legitimately run Hartley out McDermott needs to pull another stump out which he doesn’t?! @lancscricket McDermott runs down the wicket, ball in hand. A fielder has broke the stumps at the other end and passes him the stump. To legitimately run Hartley out McDermott needs to pull another stump out which he doesn’t?! @lancscricket #FinalsDay https://t.co/Fb1XaQ2gCG

Charles Dagnall @CharlesDagnall When you think you’ve seen it all. Good god. When you think you’ve seen it all. Good god. https://t.co/yGb757D8CM

Melissa Story @melissagstory OH NO OH NO LIVE SCENES OH NO OH NO LIVE SCENES https://t.co/HGucs7shOK

Hampshire bowlers make an inspired comeback

A target of 152 didn't look challenging at the start of Lancashire's chase. However, Hampshire had incredible resolve to take the game deep. Although by the 14th over the equation was close to a run-a-ball, the Hawks didn't lose hope.

James Fuller and Nathan Ellis together tightened the screws and strangled Lancashire. The fall of wickets consistently didn't help the chasing team either and they will look back at the defeat as a lost opportunity.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far