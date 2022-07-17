"A bitter pill to swallow"- Confused fans react after controversial run-out makes Hampshire T20 Blast champions

The final of the T20 Blast between Hampshire and Lancashire ended in an anti-climax as the Hawks won their third title. With five runs needed off the final ball, Nathan Ellis overstepped and the delivery had to be bowled again.
Three runs were needed off the legitimate last ball and Ellis, despite being under immense pressure, executed the back-of-the-hand slower ball to perfection.
The batters could only complete one run as wicket-keeper Ben McDermott came running towards the non-striker's end to ensure there was no second run taken.
This was important as if Lancashire had completed two runs, they would have tied the game and won the title because of their powerplay score.
While Hampshire finally celebrated a fantastic win, some fans on Twitter noticed something really strange about the last ball.
The fielder at the non-striker's end handed McDermott the stump as the bails were already dislodged. McDermott claimed the run-out as according to the rules, you need to hold the ball with the uprooted stump if the bails are already dislodged.
However, some fans claimed that the stump was not uprooted by McDermott himself, which technically and probably meant that Lancashire had completed two runs to secure the tie and thereby the title.
Hampshire bowlers make an inspired comeback
A target of 152 didn't look challenging at the start of Lancashire's chase. However, Hampshire had incredible resolve to take the game deep. Although by the 14th over the equation was close to a run-a-ball, the Hawks didn't lose hope.
James Fuller and Nathan Ellis together tightened the screws and strangled Lancashire. The fall of wickets consistently didn't help the chasing team either and they will look back at the defeat as a lost opportunity.