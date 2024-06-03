"A champion is never out for long" - Twitter hails Anrich Nortje for magnificent spell of 4/7 in SA's 2024 T20 World Cup opener vs SL

South African pacer Anrich Nortje returned to form with a sensational spell in their 2024 T20 World Cup opener against Sri Lanka in New York on June 3. After missing time with a back injury, the 30-year-old endured a torrid time in the recently concluded IPL season.

Nortje picked up only seven wickets at an average of 42 and an economy of 13.36 in six games. Following the dismal showing in the IPL, the speedster struggled in the two T20Is against West Indies, going wicketless for 73 runs.

However, Nortje was back to his best against Sri Lanka with a wicket off his first over. The pacer went on to bag a wicket in each of his next three overs to finish with incredible figures of 4/7 in his four overs.

It was Nortje's best T20 World Cup figures and further enhanced his phenomenal numbers in the tournament. The express pacer has picked up 24 wickets at an average of 8.54 and an economy of 5.02 in 11 outings.

"Can't describe how happy I am due to this Nortje performance. He is our best ever T20 WC bowler. A champion is never out for long. The comeback is always better than the setback."

"Nortje justifying his call up and then some! What a spell of bowling," said a fan.

"Anrich Nortje's 4-0-7-4 spell is absolutely phenomenal! A masterclass in fast bowling by one of South Africa's finest," tweeted a fan.

Anrich Nortje's breathtaking spell helps South Africa bowl Sri Lanka out for 77

Anrich Nortje spearheaded an excellent all-round bowling performance by South Africa in their World Cup opener against Sri Lanka.

After losing the toss and fielding first, the Proteas bowlers showcased impeccable discipline from the get-go, containing the Lankans to a mere 24/1 after the powerplay. Things went from bad to worse for Sri Lanka, with the score reading a sorry 40/5 at the halfway stage.

Wickets kept tumbling as all the South African bowlers enjoyed outstanding figures with Nortje leading the way.

Keshav Maharaj and Kagiso Rabada picked up two wickets each, while World Cup debutant Ottneil Baartman bagged a lone scalp.

It meant Sri Lanka were bowled out for a paltry 77 in 19.1 overs, their lowest-ever total in T20Is.

