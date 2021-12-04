"A club that eludes 99% of the bowlers" - Ashwin congratulates Ajaz Patel on claiming 10 wickets in an innings

Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin took to Twitter on Saturday to congratulate New Zealand's Ajaz Patel on claiming 10 wickets in a single innings.

Patel scripted history on the second afternoon of the ongoing Mumbai Test as he achieved the rarest of rare feats. He dismissed all 10 opposition batters in a single inning.

Only three players, including Patel, have managed this feat in the history of Test cricket, which has been played since 1877. The Mumbai-born New Zealand international has joined Jim Laker and Anil Kumble to achieve the magnanimous feat.

Lauding Ajaz for the incredible achievement, Ashwin wrote:

"Well done on joining a club that eludes 99 percent of the bowlers that play the game @AjazP 👏👏👏. 10 for in an innings is the stuff of dreams ✅✅"

After the close of play, skipper Virat Kohli, Ravichandran Ashwin and coach Rahul Dravid went to the BlackCaps dressing room to congratulate Ajaz.

Patel achieved the feat by dismissing No.11 batter Mohammed Siraj on the fifth ball of his 48th over. He eventually finished with figures of 10/119 in 47.5 overs.

His figures of 10/119 are the best by any bowler in the 1st innings of a Test match in the format's history. Prior to this game, he had never taken a 10-wicket-haul in a Test match, let alone an innings.

Ajaz Patel's effort in vain as New Zealand batters capitulate to record a new low

Patel has been the lone shining light for New Zealand in the ongoing Test. The left-arm Orthodox was single-handedly responsible in ensuring that the home side did end up getting 400+ runs. Especially given the kind of start they got from Mayank Agarwal and Shubman Gill yesterday.

However, his efforts eventually when in vain. The New Zealand's batting-unit capitulated against a relentless Indian attack on the second afternoon.

Mohammed Siraj started the slide as he knocked over both openers and Ross Taylor. Then Ashwin joined the party with yet another four-wicket-haul.

The visitors were eventually bowled out for 62 in just 28.1 overs. It is their lowest Test total against India apart from being the lowest score by any side against India in India.

The Indian captain decided against enforcing the follow-on. Agarwal and Cheteshwar Pujara ensured the home team went to stumps at 69/0 with an overall lead of 332.

