India's veteran keeper-batter Dinesh Karthik has opened up on his favorite memory ahead of their tour of Bangladesh. He opined that the 2018 Nidahas Trophy final remains the most memorable, given the atmosphere and background.

India's win over Bangladesh in the Nidahas Trophy final was one of their most famous wins, with Karthik in the thick of it. The right-handed batter smashed 29 off eight deliveries to snatch victory from the jaws of defeat, including a last-ball six to take India to a four-wicket win.

Speaking to Cricbuzz, Karthik recalled that a lot rode on that final, given how Sri Lankan fans were supporting India due to their rivalry with Bangladesh.

He said:

"For me personally, I think the Nidahas Trophy final. There was a lot riding on it and interestingly they had developed a very big rivalry with Sri Lanka, which enabled all of SL to support India, which meant that there was a full house and every person in that ground was supporting India and it was a fabulous match, a curtain-ending game for the season and what a final it."

The Tamil Nadu cricketer opined that Bangladesh have been one of the most improved sides over the years and that they have given India a real fight. He thinks Bangladesh can no longer be called minnows.

He added:

"Yeah, we have to understand I think, along with Afghanistan, the nation that has developed their cricket phenomenally in these last couple of decades has to be Bangladesh. Earlier, they were looked at as a minnow, but I don't think we can call them that anymore, given the way they have been upping their credentials in white-ball cricket especially."

"And the fact that over a period of time they have pushed India in a lot of matches. You know they have beaten us sometimes, but more often than not they have pushed us down the wire, obviously it shows the way they have improved."

Ahead of the three-game ODI rubber, which commences on December 4, the Tigers can draw confidence from their first bilateral series victory over India in 2015. The win came on the back of a magnificent bowling performance from Mustafizur Rahman, who took 11 scalps in the first two games.

"The Bangladesh fans are the strength of the Bangladesh cricket team" - Dinesh Karthik

Bangladesh cricket team. (Credits: Getty)

Karthik further claimed that fans are the Bangladesh cricket team's biggest motivation, regardless of where they play. Karthik added:

"I think the Bangladesh fans are the strength of the Bangladesh cricket team and I say that because even in a country like Australia where we just played the World Cup, there were big numbers of people turning out for a Bangladesh games."

"It is fair to say that the Asian fans make up a large chunk of cricket followers around the world itself and Bangladesh are very strong and vociferous when it comes to how much they support their Bangladesh team."

The ODI series will be critical for both teams, given the 50-over World Cup next year. The first ODI will be played tomorrow at the Sher-e-Bangla Stadium in Mirpur.

