"A great advertisement for five day Women's Test" - Twitter reacts to Australia's 89-run win over England in one-off Test in Women's Ashes

Australia women’s team sealed a comprehensive 89-run win against England women in a one-off Test that spanned for five days for the first time at Trent Bridge in the history of women’s cricket. The result has prompted many cricket enthusiasts to demand more five-day Tests and increase the number of women’s Test matches.

Off-spinner Ashleigh Gardener ran through the hosts' batting unit after Australia set them a competitive target of 268 to chase in the second innings. Gardner registered her career-best figure of 8/66 in Test cricket as England were shot down at 178 on the morning of Day 5.

This was only the seventh instance in 145 Women’s Test matches that all 40 wickets fell in the game. Australia were only the last team to win a Test match when they defeated England by 161 runs in Canterbury in the 2015 Women’s Ashes.

Thereafter, six Test matches ended in draws in the four-day format as poor weather conditions robbed a chunk of gameplay and producing results became onerous.

Fans on Twitter shared their opinions on increasing the number of women’s Test matches in the five-day affair after the brilliant show put on by Australia and England in Nottingham in the last five days.

Here are some of the users' reactions:

Ian Mond @Mondyboy It remains a disgrace that the Aussie and English women only get one Test in the Ashes. Even bigger disgrace that it has taken until now for it to be a five day game. Because just look at what both teams put out there. Brilliant, skilful, tense, powerful cricket. #Ashes2023 It remains a disgrace that the Aussie and English women only get one Test in the Ashes. Even bigger disgrace that it has taken until now for it to be a five day game. Because just look at what both teams put out there. Brilliant, skilful, tense, powerful cricket. #Ashes2023

Britt Jaeger @Pepper_Peanuts The real victory goes to the five day test match #Ashes The real victory goes to the five day test match #Ashes

Tiffany Foley @thecatlady2022



Congrats to Absolute belter of a test match! We need more FIVE day women’s test matches!Congrats to @AusWomenCricket Absolute belter of a test match! We need more FIVE day women’s test matches!Congrats to @AusWomenCricket 🏏

Debbie @Deborah_Deborah



Now, bring on the white ball games!



#Ashes twitter.com/englandcricket… England Cricket @englandcricket



It wasn't to be but there is so much to be proud of 🫶



Special memories to last a lifetime.



#EnglandCricket #Ashes 5 days of hard work, grit and determination.It wasn't to be but there is so much to be proud of 🫶Special memories to last a lifetime. 5 days of hard work, grit and determination. It wasn't to be but there is so much to be proud of 🫶Special memories to last a lifetime. #EnglandCricket #Ashes https://t.co/ki6JjgKNAm Gutted for this brilliant team, but what a show both sides put on! Easily answered critics of both women's cricket and five-day Test matches.Now, bring on the white ball games! Gutted for this brilliant team, but what a show both sides put on! Easily answered critics of both women's cricket and five-day Test matches. Now, bring on the white ball games!#Ashes twitter.com/englandcricket…

Braedyn Smith @BraedynSmith We are away on the fifth day of the Ashes Test. We need more women's five-day Tests!!! We are away on the fifth day of the Ashes Test. We need more women's five-day Tests!!!

hypocaust @_hypocaust



#Ashes #WomensAshes That dreaded word/concept, but this game has been a great advertisement for five-day women's Test matches. That dreaded word/concept, but this game has been a great advertisement for five-day women's Test matches.#Ashes #WomensAshes

Dr Selina @followthelemur MORE FIVE DAY WOMEN'S TEST MATCHES PLEASE! MORE FIVE DAY WOMEN'S TEST MATCHES PLEASE!

Ian Harkin @sportznut67 Okay sure, we won, but seriously... how good is FIVE DAY women's test cricket??? More please. #WAshes Okay sure, we won, but seriously... how good is FIVE DAY women's test cricket??? More please. #WAshes

Jeremy Ludlow @JludlowLudlow @GeorgieHeath27 Plus a 99, a century, a record-breaking double century, a ball of the summer from Kate Cross, a great captain's knock (which was nearly an Audi) and four memorable Test debuts. All in a five day Test on a proper Test wicket ... @GeorgieHeath27 Plus a 99, a century, a record-breaking double century, a ball of the summer from Kate Cross, a great captain's knock (which was nearly an Audi) and four memorable Test debuts. All in a five day Test on a proper Test wicket ...

"It shows having 5 days in a Test match and getting a result is super important" - Ashleigh Gardner

Australia and England competed intensely in the first four days before Ashleigh Gardner single-handedly dismantled the English batting unit in a couple of sessions. England posted 463 in the first innings as a response to Australia's 473.

Alyssa Healy & Co. capitalised on the 10-run lead as opener Beth Mooney (85) and the stand-in skipper (50) herself led the charge to set the hosts for a challenging score.

Despite a 55-run opening stand between Tammy Beaumont and Emma Lamb, England stuttered against Gardner's turn and bounce. Barring Danielle Wyatt's (54) resistance in the middle, the home side had surrendered in the chase.

The one-off Test match had every element for a five-day exhibition for women's Tests. Ellyse Perry missed out on 100 and Annabel Sutherland registered her maiden ton.

Sky Sports Cricket @SkyCricket



"It was just awesome to be able to put a performance on for the team!" 🥳



Just the wickets for player of the match Ash Gardner! "I wouldn't have dreamt of it to be honest!""It was just awesome to be able to put a performance on for the team!" 🥳Just thewickets for player of the match Ash Gardner! "I wouldn't have dreamt of it to be honest!" 💭"It was just awesome to be able to put a performance on for the team!" 🥳Just the 1️⃣2️⃣ wickets for player of the match Ash Gardner! 🇦🇺 https://t.co/LUgF7DssZj

Tammy Beaumont became the first English woman to notch a double-century in Tests, while Gardner's spin magic helped her to register the second-best bowling figures in a women's Test innings.

"I wouldn't have dreamt of it but it shows having 5 days in a Test match and getting a result is super important. I think there was a bit of luck involved with conditions and I think we really bowled well in partnerships," Gardner said in the post-match presentation.

The two teams will shift their focus to the shorter version of the game. The first of the three T20 Internationals starts on July 1 at Edgbaston in Birmingham.

