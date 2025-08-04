"A lazy decision to call it off" - England legend fumes over timing of stumps on Day 4 of ENG vs IND 2025 5th Test

By Rishab Vm
Modified Aug 04, 2025 00:35 IST
England v India - 5th Rothesay Test Match: Day Four - Source: Getty
Play was called off due to rain on Day 4 of the fifth Test at The Oval - Source: Getty

England legend Stuart Broad lashed out at the officials over the timing of stumps on Day 4 of the fifth and final Test against India at The Oval. The day's play was called off earlier than the stipulated time due to rain.

While the drizzling seemed to have finally stopped, the umpires walked out with their umbrellas down for an inspection. There was a lot of water on the sheets as the square and the run-ups were covered. Eventually, play was called off as the umpires declared stumps.

Stuart Broad reckoned there was a chance to restart as they were 20 minutes away from the possible start time. He felt that the crowd deserved to see a result on day four and deemed it a lazy decision. The former England pacer questioned the decision-makers.

"Still 20 mins away from possible start time, everyone has their sunglasses on at the train station. Felt the supporters deserved to see a finish to that Test Match today. Felt a lazy decision to call it off at 6pm in my opinion. I wonder who makes it?" he wrote on X (formerly Twitter)
England finished the day on 339/6, needing 35 more runs to win. The hosts could probably have finished the Test match on Day 4 if not for the rain interruption. Jamie Overton (0 not out) and Jamie Smith (2 not out) were at the crease.

Joe Root and Harry Brook slam tons to take England close to series win

Earlier in the day, Joe Root and Harry Brook slammed tons to put England in control of the chase. Root made 105 runs off 152 balls with 12 boundaries, while Brook scored 111 runs off 98 balls with 14 fours and two sixes.

The duo added 195 runs for the fourth wicket to take the hosts from 106/3 to 301/4. Brook received a lifeline from Mohammed Siraj when he was batting on 19, which eventually proved costly for India.

The visitors managed to get both batters out, but the hosts reached 337 by then and are in touching distance of victory. As the lead 2-1, a win at The Oval will help them seal the series. India need four more wickets on the fifth day. Only a miraculous effort can help them draw level.

