"A little more focus will be there on Shafali Verma" - Aakash Chopra on Smriti Mandhana's unavailability for IND vs PAK Women's T20 World Cup clash

Aakash Chopra believes there will be a greater focus on Shafali Verma in India's Women's T20 World Cup opener against Pakistan due to Smriti Mandhana's unavailability due to injury.

Harmanpreet Kaur and Co. will lock horns with their western neighbors in a Group B fixture in Cape Town on Sunday, February 12. Mandhana has been ruled out of the game due to a finger injury.

While previewing the game in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra pointed out that the onus will be on Shafali Verma to deliver the goods in the Indian vice-captain's absence, elaborating:

"Smriti Mandhana has gotten injured. It is a good thing that Harmanpreet Kaur is playing but it is a big setback. We did win the under-19 World Cup for sure but Shafali didn't score runs. She showed some glimpses in the first match but didn't score runs consistently after that."

"Here you will look towards her to score runs. You hit big shots and play very fast, which is a great thing, but eventually you need to score runs and contribute. A little more focus will be there on Shafali Verma, especially if Smriti is not there."

Chopra feels Yastika Bhatia should open alongside Shafali. He reasoned that the left-handed wicketkeeper-batter is in slightly better form than the other available options.

"The question will be who will you play between Jemimah Rodrigues and Harleen Deol and where or play both" - Aakash Chopra

Jemimah Rodrigues did not have a great time in the tri-series against West Indies and South Africa.

Chopra reckons the Indian team management might have a tough call in choosing between Jemimah Rodrigues and Harleen Deol, stating:

"The question will be who will you play between Jemimah Rodrigues and Harleen Deol and where or play both, because if Smriti is not there, the batting might look a little topsy-turvy. So the Indian team will have to answer that question."

The reputed commentator highlighted that Jemimah has endured a lean run recently, observing:

"Jemi was in great form a year back, she was in the form of her life, but recently her form has dipped a little. If we see the tri-series and all of that, we will find that she has not been in that great form. So I feel this could be a concern that might remain with her."

Chopra concluded by opining that Deepti Sharma can be utilized better as a batter. He reckons the all-rounder could be sent slightly up the order as she is not a power hitter like Harmanpreet, although she can still perform the finisher's role.

