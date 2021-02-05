A little unfortunate on Kuldeep Yadav to miss out: Gautam Gambhir

Gautam Gambhir is amazed by Team India's decision to leave out Kuldeep Yadav for the first Test against England. The former India opener called the left-arm spinner a "rare commodity" and a possible asset against the visitors.

India went with the spin trio of Ravichandran Ashwin, Washington Sundar, and Shahbaz Nadeem in Chennai on Friday. While the latter two have played just one Test each before this game, Kuldeep Yadav has featured in six.

Kuldeep also didn't feature in a single match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, with Sundar making his Test debut in Brisbane.

In conversation with Cricbuzz, Gautam Gambhir called Kuldeep Yadav's exclusion 'unfortunate'.

"A little unfortunate on Kuldeep to be honest. I thought they should have actually picked Kuldeep against England. A wrist spinner is a rare commodity. He has been with the team, he hasn't played any cricket so Kuldeep would have been a great asset," said Gautam Gambhir.

Axar Patel ruled out of first @Paytm #INDvENG Test; Shahbaz Nadeem & Rahul Chahar added to India squad



More details 👉 https://t.co/2uk74iyVpW pic.twitter.com/MpUdUGMauB — BCCI (@BCCI) February 5, 2021

In a more expected call, veteran pacer Ishant Sharma was given the nod ahead of Mohammed Siraj and Shardul Thakur in the Chennai Test. Gautam Gambhir questioned this decision as well, pointing to Sharma's comparatively less international experience of late.

"A lot of time we have seen how a wrist spinner can turn the game. It's a little unfortunate and a bit surprised as well that they are playing with two off-spinners. Yes probably because they want more depth in the batting at no.7 and no.8. Again a big surprise was Ishant Sharma because he hasn't played a lot of red-ball cricket," added Gambhir.

Bharat Arun said Kuldeep Yadav's time will come against England

Kuldeep Yadav

Kuldeep Yadav has picked up 24 wickets at an average of 26.45 in his short Test career. The 26-year-old also has two five-wicket hauls to his name. Earlier, after India's triumph Down Under, bowling coach Bharat Arun said that the spinner's chance will come in the four-match Test series against England.

"Horses for courses is the best thing and when he (Kuldeep Yadav) gets a chance to play, he will show what he can do because he is bowling magnificently now and in India when we play these four Tests (against England) it will be his time,” Bharat Arun earlier said.

Team India's decision to pick Washington Sundar over Kuldeep Yadav in Brisbane had raised eyebrows as well. However, the all-rounder shone both with the bat and the ball as the visitors breached the Gabba fortress.