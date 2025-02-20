A look at Rohit Sharma's record in ODIs against Bangladesh ahead of IND vs BAN 2025 Champions Trophy match

Team India captain Rohit Sharma will be looking to lead from the front when the Men in Blue take on Bangladesh in their first match of the 2025 Champions Trophy at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Thursday, February 20. The Hitman had a horror Test tour of Australia, managing only 31 runs in five innings. However, he regained form with a superlative ODI hundred against England in Cuttack.

The 37-year-old would be keen to carry on his good form in the 2025 Champions Trophy as well when India face Bangladesh on Thursday. If we take a look at Rohit's stats in ODIs against Bangladesh, he has produced pretty impressive numbers. In 17 innings, the batter has notched up 786 runs at an average of 56.14 and a strike rate of 97.27, with three hundreds and as many fifties.

The Mumbai batter's first one-day ton against Bangladesh came in Melbourne in March 2015. In the second quarterfinal of the World Cup, the hard-hitting opener hammered 137 off 126 balls, with the aid of 14 fours and three sixes. Rohit was named Player of the Match as India posted a comprehensive 109-run victory.

The Hitman also scored 123* off 129 balls in Birmingham in the semifinal of the 2017 Champions Trophy. The right-handed batter also notched up 104 off 92 balls at the same venue during the 2019 World Cup. Rohit struck seven fours and five sixes in his 121-minute stay at the crease as India registered a 28-run win. He also scored 83* off 104 balls in Dubai in the 2018 Asia Cup Super 4 contest.

What is Rohit Sharma's record against Bangladesh in the Champions Trophy?

India have played only one match against Bangladesh in the ICC Champions Trophy. The Men in Blue beat Bangladesh by a comprehensive margin of nine wickets, with 59 balls to spare, in Birmingham in the 2017 Champions Trophy semifinal. Chasing a target of 265, India got home in 40.1 overs as Rohit top-scored with 123* off 129 balls, hitting 15 fours and a six.

Rohit and Shikhar Dhawan (46 off 34) got Team India off to a confident start in the chase, adding 87 in 14.4 overs. The Hitman and Virat Kohli (96* off 78) then added an unbroken 178 runs for the second wicket as India cruised into the final. In the summit clash against Pakistan at The Oval, India went down by 180 runs.

