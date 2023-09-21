“A lot of his games have been against slightly weaker teams” - Aakash Chopra's frank assessment on Axar Patel’s improved ODI record

Former India batter Aakash Chopra has stated that while Axar Patel’s ODI performances have improved significantly in recent times, a number of his games have been against relatively weaker teams.

Axar has been a key figure in India’s white-ball line-up over the last couple of seasons, particularly because of his lower-order batting, which has won India a couple of close games. The all-rounder has been named in India’s 15-member World Cup squad, but there are some doubts over his fitness, having picked up an injury during the Asia Cup.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Chopra admitted that Axar’s numbers in ODIs have improved significantly in recent years, but added that it is important to read between the lines.

“Axar Patel’s batting and bowling average has improved. But let’s be honest - a lot of his games have been against slightly weaker teams. Since the 2019 World Cup, he has scored 300 runs in 14 ODIs at an average of 30 and a strike rate of 106, which includes two fifties, which is very good," he explained.

"Two of these games have been against West Indies, one against Zimbabwe, one against Bangladesh and three against Sri Lanka. His numbers against bigger sides haven’t been tested that well,” Chopra added.

On Axar’s bowling, the 46-year-old added that his numbers, including his economy, are similar to Ravindra Jadeja.

“In bowling, since the 2019 World Cup, in 15 innings he has claimed 14 wickets at an average of 35 and an economy of 4.2. So, his economy rate is also good. The full story is that Jadeja’s stats are not that good, while Axar’s seem slightly better, but he is injured,” Chopra commented.

In Axar’s absence, the Indian selectors have picked Washington Sundar as well as Ravichandran Ashwin in the squad for the ODI series against Australia, which begins on Friday, September 22.

Axar Patel’s impressive ODI performances with the bat

Looking at Axar’s impressive ODI performances over the last couple of seasons, he scored an unbeaten 64 against West Indies in Port of Spain in July 2022, pulling off a win for India from a difficult situation. The left-hander also scored 56 against Bangladesh in Mirpur in December 2022.

In the Asia Cup 2023, Super 4 match against Bangladesh in Colombo on September 15, he contributed 42 off 34 balls, nearly pulling off a victory for India.