"A modern-day great" - Dinesh Karthik mighty impressed with Jasprit Bumrah's bowling in IND vs ENG 1st Test

Dinesh Karthik reserved high praise for Team India's pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah, highlighting the speedster's stunning performance in the ongoing Test series opener against England in Hyderabad.

The veteran keeper-batter pointed out how Bumrah has been India's go-to bowler across formats, irrespective of the conditions. Hailing the 30-year-old as a "modern-day great," Dinesh Karthik told Cricbuzz:

"I don't like to use the word great too easily. But I am not shy calling Jasprit Bumrah a modern-day great, without a doubt. What he brings to the table in any format is par excellence. As a captain, he is the dream bowler. You need a big batsman out, give the ball to Bumrah; he has an attitude to say, 'I want to bowl against him.' There's nothing happening and the pitch is dead, he will find a way to give you the best in his spell."

Bumrah bowled an inspired spell on Day 3 of the Hyderabad Test, making a significant impact despite it being a spin-friendly surface. He bamboozled the well-set Ben Duckett with a peach of a delivery, ending the opener's promising 47-run knock.

He struck again in quick succession, claiming the crucial wicket of Joe Root, England's lynchpin, for just two runs. Bumrah was impressive in the first innings as well, sending back Ben Stokes and Rehan Ahmed.

"Very few people could do it both ways" - Dinesh Karthik compares Jasprit Bumrah's reverse swing to Pakistan bowling greats

During the same discussion, Dinesh Karthik also spoke about how Jasprit Bumrah is among the select few pacers who are capable of moving the ball both ways.

The cricketer-commentator suggested that apart from Bumrah, the bowlers who mastered the art include Waqar Younis, Shoaib Akhtar, and James Anderson. Karthik added:

"In reverse swing, to bring the ball back in is an art, which Siraj and a lot of other bowlers do. But to take the ball away for a right-hander, not many people can do it. If you do jog your mind, you think about Shoaib Akhtar and Waqar Younis."

"Very few people could do it both ways. That's what made him (Bumrah) so special. James Anderson has done it. In fact, there are very few bowlers who could do it at the same pace, and Bumrah is one of those."

England finished at 316/6 at stumps on Day 3, leading by 126 runs. Ollie Pope shone with the bat for the visitors, remaining unbeaten on 148.

