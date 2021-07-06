"A modern-day legend" - Twitter in awe of James Anderson as he claims his 1000th first-class wicket

Modern-day great James Anderson claimed his 1000th first-class wicket during Day two of the ongoing County Championship match between Lancashire and Kent at Old Trafford.

Heino Kuhn was Anderson's 1000th victim in red-ball cricket. He bowled an excellent outswinger to catch Kent's middle-order batter's edge on the way to the safe hands of the wicket-keeper.

James Anderson now has a 1000 wickets in first-class cricket!



What an achievement 🔥pic.twitter.com/m7dmPfJEI9 — ICC (@ICC) July 5, 2021

The celebrations kicked in soon after James Anderson reached the landmark. Social media was also on fire, with former cricketers and fans from all corners of the globe heaping praise on the England pacer.

From former legendary cricketer Ian Bishop to Anderson's longtime bowling partner Stuart Broad, many in the cricket world congratulated the bowler on his accomplishment.

Here are some of the reactions:

A modern-day legend!

Take a bow James Anderson 🙌 pic.twitter.com/L0jb7eOswK — DK (@DineshKarthik) July 5, 2021

Such a special bowler @jimmy9 and what an achievement. Longevity and class all the way. #congrats #special — Simon Doull (@Sdoull) July 5, 2021

Momentous occasion. James Anderson completes 1000 wickets in first-class cricket bowling from Old Trafford's James Anderson End. Great fast bowler and incredible longevity. Don't think there will be many to this milestone in the future. Celebrate. #Jimmys1000 — Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) July 5, 2021

There it is! James Anderson takes his 1,000th first-class wicket.



He now has 5 for 3 against Kent.



What a bowler. What a champion. — Rob Johnston (@RobJ_Cricket) July 5, 2021

One of the most prolific bowlers in the history of the game, James Anderson came into this game with 995 scalps under his belt. After a washout on the opening day and a half, Anderson wasted no time in picking up a five-wicket haul to reach the milestone. The last fast bowler to achieve the feat was Andrew Caddick in 2005.

Anderson's finished with 7 for 19 from 10 overs was his 51st five-for and his best figures for Lancashire in an innings.

James Anderson skips The Hundred to prolong Test career

The 38-year-old will be called upon to lead the pace attack when England host India in the five-match Test series, which starts on August 4. Anderson, who called time on his limited-overs career in 2015, stated that he didn't want to put his Test career at stake to play in the Hundred.

"I did think about whether I should actually try and get a gig as a player, but in the end, I just felt it was probably for the younger guys to crack on with that. I didn't want to affect my Test availability by getting injured throwing myself around in the Hundred - it might not have been the best idea," Anderson said at the media launch of The Hundred.

James Anderson, who has 617 Test wickets, is just three wickets away from surpassing Anil Kumble to become the third-highest wicket-taker in history.

