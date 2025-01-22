“A night to remember” - Ajinkya Rahane attends Coldplay show with wife & friends ahead of Ranji Trophy 2024-25 [In Pictures]

Indian cricketer Ajinkya Rahane, his wife Radhika Dhopavkar, and a few friends attended Coldplay’s concert on Tuesday, January 21, at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai. The concert was part of Coldplay’s “Music of the Spheres World Tour,” which began in March 2022 and will run until September 2025.

The first leg of the India tour started on January 18, with additional shows on January 19, and concluded with the final Mumbai performance on January 21. The second leg will take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, with shows scheduled for January 25 and 26.

Rahane, along with his wife and friends, was present at the last show of the Mumbai leg on January 21. Radhika shared glimpses from the concert on her Instagram stories, captioning the pictures:

“A night to remember.”

Screenshots of Radhika Dhopavkar's Instagram Stories (Image via Instagram-@radhika_dhopavkar)

On the cricketing front, the 36-year-old will return to action on Thursday, leading Mumbai in their 2024-25 Ranji Trophy match against Jammu & Kashmir, starting January 23. The defending champions are currently third in the Group A points table with 22 points, having won three out of five games.

Rahane, however, didn’t have the best performance in the first leg, accumulating just 174 runs from seven innings, with his highest score being an unbeaten 48.

Mumbai’s squad will be strengthened by the return of Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal for this upcoming leg. Rohit, the captain of India’s Test and ODI teams, will be playing in the prestigious tournament for the first time since 2015.

Ajinkya Rahane has scored over 8,000 runs for India across all formats

Ajinkya Rahane made his debut for India in a T20I match against England in 2011. Since then, he has represented the country in 20 T20Is, scoring 375 runs, including one half-century. The right-handed batter has also played 90 ODIs, amassing 2,962 runs at an average of 35.26, with 24 fifties and three centuries.

Rahane has found the most success in Test cricket, where he has featured in 85 matches, scoring 5,077 runs at an average of 38.46, with 26 fifties and 12 centuries.

