"A phenomenal achievement" - Rahul Dravid extolls Yuvraj, Kaif for NatWest heroics on 20th anniversary

Team India scripted history on July 13 in 2002 by securing a thrilling victory in the NatWest series final against England at Lord's. On the 20th anniversary of the momentous victory, Rahul Dravid lauded Yuvraj Singh and Mohammad Kaif for stepping up with the bat in the crucial tie.

In a video shared by Kaif on Twitter, Dravid mentioned that the NatWest series final win was one of the most cherished moments for Indian cricket fans. The former captain also stated that he has several fond memories from that day.

India's head coach praised Kaif and Yuvraj for shifting the momentum of the game with their inspiring 120-run partnership under pressure. Rahul Dravid stated:

"It's been 20 years today since one of the finest days of India's One-Day cricket when India chased 325 in the Natwest Trophy final at Lord's. A truly special day, something I'll always remember very, very fondly."

He added:

"It was a day when two young men, who had already shown their talent at the junior level, came really good in a high-pressure situation on a very big day. Big credit to Yuvraj Singh and Mohammad Kaif, who were obviously setting incredible standards with the way they were fielding and the energy they were creating on the field.

"But to have that level of partnership and be able to absorb that level of pressure and be able to bat for that long was truly a phenomenal achievement."

The Sourav Ganguly-led Indian team had their backs against the wall after England posted an imposing total of 325 on the board in the ODI fixture. However, the visitors showcased tremendous composure during the high-octane run-chase and ultimately won the contest with three balls to spare.

Mohammad Kaif was adjudged as the Player of the Match for his unbeaten knock of 87. Yuvraj Singh also contributed significantly by scoring 68 runs off 63 deliveries, helping his side stage a miraculous turnaround.

"Lovely memories of the great party we had that evening" - Rahul Dravid on India's Natwest series win

Dravid managed just five runs in the clash against England. However, he pointed out that he remained seated in a particular position when Yuvraj and Kaif were at the crease.

Dravid recalled how Kaif batted till the end and helped the side complete a stunning victory. He added that he has great memories from the party that the side had later that day after their incredible win over England.

Dravid continued:

"Not really a big contribution from my side, other than wicketkeeping and scoring some 5-6 runs with the bat, and sitting in one place when both of them were having that partnership. Tried not to move from one particular spot that I was sitting in and hoped it would bring them luck until Yuvraj got out."

He concluded:

"But Kaif was there to see us through at the end. It was a truly special day with some lovely memories of that day and also lovely memories of the great party we had that evening."

BCCI @BCCI years of a special win!



🗓️ years of a special win!🗓️ #OnThisDay in 2002, #TeamIndia - led by @SGanguly99 - beat England at Lord's to win the NatWest Series. 2⃣0⃣ years of a special win! 👏 👏🗓️ #OnThisDay in 2002, #TeamIndia - led by @SGanguly99 - beat England at Lord's to win the NatWest Series. 🏆 👍 https://t.co/PabjeMeTFq

Sourav Ganguly celebrated India's win by taking off his jersey at the iconic Lord's balcony. India's victory and Gannguly's iconic celebration are still etched in the memory of ardent cricket fans till date.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far