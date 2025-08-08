“A player from outside of the squad was flown in” - Former cricketer slams India’s team management after ENG vs IND 2025 Tests

By Venkatesh Ravichandran
Published Aug 08, 2025 14:58 IST
England &amp; India Net Sessions - Source: Getty
Team India made several questionable selection calls in their drawn series in England [Credit: Getty]

Former Indian cricketer Arun Lal slammed the team management for playing Anshul Kamboj in the XI ahead of Arshdeep Singh during the recently concluded Test series in England. Arshdeep was part of the Indian squad from the start of the series but did not feature in any of the five games.

However, Kamboj was drafted into the squad midway through the tour, ahead of the fourth Test at Manchester. While injury concerns to Akash Deep, Jasprit Bumrah, and Arshdeep himself played a role in Kamboj's sudden inclusion, the move surprised several fans and former players.

The 24-year-old struggled in the Manchester Test, which was also his international debut, with woeful figures of 1/89 in 18 overs.

Talking about the Indian team management's decision to play Kamboj ahead of Arshdeep, Arun Lal told Revsportz:

"On this trip, Arshdeep [Singh] was in the squad. But a player from outside of the 16-member squad [Anshul Kamboj] was flown in and played before him. I find that very difficult to understand. Maybe his (Arshdeep) form in the nets and side matches was not that good in the beginning. I was not there, so I cannot comment."
Kamboj's struggles played a massive role in India conceding 669 to England in their lone innings of the Manchester Test. Fortunately for the visitors, the batters bailed them out by playing out the final two days to earn a draw.

"It is high time that he gets a chance" - Arun Lal on Abhimanyu Easwaran's continued omission

Arun Lal further expressed his surprise at Bengal batter Abhimanyu Easwaran's continued omission from India's Test playing XI. The 29-year-old earned his maiden national call-up late in 2022 but has yet to play a single Test for India.

Meanwhile, several players have gotten the opportunity to debut in Tests in that timeframe.

"See, nobody is his enemy and there is no agenda. Sometimes, there are opinions formed about a particular player. I have been a coach myself and I also have made certain errors in my opinion. It happens that some players get ignored. That happens but, in his case, it is going on for some time. It is high time that he gets a chance," said Arun Lal (via the aforementioned source).
He added:

"He is a team man, a great fielder, his fitness levels are very high, and his work ethic is unrivalled – as good as any other in the country. So, without actually giving a person a chance, you cannot really assess. It is sad that he has not been given a chance."

Despite Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli's recent Test retirements, India opted to play Sai Sudharsan and Karun Nair ahead of Easwaran throughout the England series. The Bengal youngster boasts an outstanding first-class record with 7,841 runs at an average of almost 49, including 27 centuries, in 103 outings.

More from Sportskeeda
