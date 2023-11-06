"A return gift from me on my birthday"- Virat Kohli reflects on special ODI hundred after IND vs SA 2023 World Cup match

It was a special 35th birthday for star Indian batter Virat Kohli as he scored a record-equalling 49th ODI hundred against South Africa in their 2023 World Cup encounter at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Sunday.

Kohli claimed that he would usually get overwhelmed to receive wishes and gifts on his birthday. He was happy that he could contribute to the team and help them win and believed this was the perfect 'return gift' that he could give to the team as well as the fans.

In a video posted by BCCI, here's what Virat Kohli had to say after the game:

"I'm much happier to be in this position where I am not receiving gifts but rather I play well and I make everyone else happy because it gets a bit too much to take wishes and get gifts for my birthday. I am very happy that I could play this way and we won. A return gift from me on my birthday."

Virat Kohli on Sachin Tendulkar

Although Virat Kohli equaled the record of the great Sachin Tendulkar in terms of ODI centuries, he believes the latter will always be the greatest of all time. Kohli once again spoke about how he had always idolized Tendulkar and how he will always remain his idol no matter what.

On this, he stated:

"Quite an emotional thing for me. I grew up idolizing him. I started to aspire to play for India watching him play and just to equal his record in ODIs is a surreal moment for me and I never thought in my wildest dreams that I'll get here. So I just feel blessed and grateful. As I said in the post-match, for me he is always going to be number one, regardless of what happens. I am just grateful that I have been able to win games for my country like he did."

Sachin Tendulkar had also congratulated Virat Kohli, urging the latter to get to his 50th hundred as soon as possible. On this, Kohli reacted by saying:

"I aspire to do the same thing because if I do that it means that we have good chance of winning. I would love to do it a few more times in this tournament, and especially the big ones, the semis and the finals."

India have sealed a top-spot finish and will play the Netherlands in their final league game in Bengaluru on Sunday, November 12.