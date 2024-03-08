"A right-handed Rishabh Pant?" - Fans react to Sarfaraz Khan's authoritative knock on Day 2 of IND vs ENG 5th Test

Team India's middle-order batter Sarfaraz Khan continues to shine in his debut series as he notched up his third half-century in the ongoing Dharamsala Test against England.

Sarfaraz walked out to bat on Day 2 (Friday, March 8) when India were 279/3. The talented youngster countered the English bowlers with great aplomb, putting the Men in Blue in a commanding position.

The 26-year-old slammed a quick-fire half-century, crossing the 50-run mark in the 81st over with a boundary. Following his knock, several fans took to social media, lauding Sarfaraz's batting exploits.

One fan wondered:

"Isn't he more like a right-handed Rishabh Pant?"

Here are some of the top reactions:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

It is worth mentioning that Sarfaraz Khan formed a stunning 97-run partnership for the fourth wicket alongside debutant Devdutt Padikkal. The stand did not allow England to bounce back even after the dismissals of centurions Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill.

Sarfaraz's entertaining knock came to an end in the 85th over. He perished on the very first over after Tea, caught by Joe Root in the slips off Shoaib Bashir's bowling.

A frustrated Mark Wood resorted to sledging after Sarfaraz Khan hit an innovative upper-cut

Sarfaraz Khan has several innovative shots in his repertoire, which can often be frustrating for the bowlers, especially when nothing is going their way.

A similar incident took place in the 76th over of the Indian innings on Day 2. The batter kicked off English speedster Mark Wood's over by hitting a confident four down the ground.

On the third ball, Wood attempted to bowl a bouncer to get the better of Sarfaraz. However, the 26-year-old was unfazed and responded by sending the ball to the boundary ropes with a stunning upper cut.

The fast bowler was visibly frustrated with the onslaught and ended up kicking the ball towards the stumps after bowling the fourth ball. Wood and Sarfaraz were also seen exchanging a few words in the middle.

Expand Tweet

Sarfaraz Ahmed had to toil hard in domestic cricket for several years before finally earning his maiden India call-up. He has grabbed the opportunity with both hands, chalking up 200 runs across five innings in the ongoing England Test series.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App