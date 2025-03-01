"A sad end"- Fans react as Jos Buttler departs for 21 (43) in his final match as captain during ENG vs SA 2025 Champions Trophy clash

By Balakrishna
Modified Mar 01, 2025 19:05 IST
South Africa v England - ICC Champions Trophy 2025 - Source: Getty
Jos Buttler after getting out during South Africa v England clash - ICC Champions Trophy 2025 - Source: Getty

Jos Buttler endured a batting failure in his final innings as England captain on Saturday (March 1) during the 2025 Champions Trophy clash against South Africa. The English team batted first in the contest after winning the toss at the National Stadium in Karachi.

England's batting trouble continued as they collapsed to 99/4 in 16.5 overs, bringing Jos Buttler to the crease. He did not look in touch from the outset as he struggled for timing. Buttler labored his way to 21 (43) before Lungi Ngidi put him out of his misery by dismissing him in the 36th over.

Fans took note of Jos Buttler's final knock as England captain. They expressed disappointment at seeing an iconic white-ball cricket player like him struggle for runs and face a tough time due to captaincy pressure and the team's poor recent performance.

Here are some of the X reactions on the matter:

"A sad end to Jos Buttler as England captain," a fan wrote.
"His Captaincy started with a good performance in t20 world cup later disasterous in CWC23 and average in T20wc 2024 and ended as disasterous in CT," a fan wrote.
"Miserable team.. Absolutely miserable. Absolutely no respect for Buttler for how good he has been for Eng from the team, it's just sad..." a fan wrote.
"Maybe because of the captaincy pressure, neither he was playing well nor the team was doing well! What I feel is that after the removal of captaincy pressure, he will start playing much better! But, really a SAD end!" a fan wrote.
"Problem is not Jos Buttler. Problem is Brendon McCullum," a fan wrote.
"A tough end for Jos Buttler as England captain, but his leadership and contributions will always be remembered," a fan wrote.

England bundle out for 179 in 1st innings of 2025 Champions Trophy match vs South Africa

South Africa's bowling unit performed collectively and bundled England for 179 in 38.2 overs during the first innings of the contest. Marco Jansen set the tone for them with three wickets in the first powerplay. Wiaan Mulder (3/25) and Keshav Maharaj (2/35) did the damage in the middle overs to derail England's innings.

