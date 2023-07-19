"A sweet win" - Twitter reacts after India women's team beat Bangladesh comprehensively in 2nd ODI to keep series alive 

Inspired by Jemimah Rodrigues' Player-of-the-Match performance, the Indian Women's team beat Bangladesh clinically by 108 runs in the second ODI on Wednesday, July 19, at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka. With this win, they made a comeback in the three-match series to level it at 1-1.

Bangladesh captain Nigar Sultana won the toss and opted to bowl first in the contest. Smriti Mandhana (36) played a watchful knock and anchored the innings in the first 20 overs. Priya Punia (7) and Yastika Bhatia (15) did not support her much in the top order.

Harmanpreet Kaur (52 in 88 balls) played a responsible knock in the middle order for her side. However, it was Jemimah Rodrigues, who stole the show with an aggressive 86 (78). Her impactful knock helped India reach 228/8 in 50 overs on a spinning track. Sultana Khatun and Nahida Akter scalped two wickets apiece for the hosts in the bowling department.

In reply, Bangladesh started decently and made 106/3 in 28.5 overs. Jemimah Rodrigues (4/3) and Devika Vaidya (3/30) triggered a dramatic collapse in Bangladesh's batting unit and bundled them out for 120 in 35.1 overs.

Cricket fans were elated after witnessing a match-winning all-round performance from Jemimah Rodrigues in the comeback win against Bangladesh. Here are some of the best Twitter reactions after India's win:

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns



86(78) with bat.

3.1-0-3-4 with ball.



The star of India in the 2nd ODI. What a terrific all-round performance by Jemimah Rodrigues:86(78) with bat.3.1-0-3-4 with ball.The star of India in the 2nd ODI. pic.twitter.com/4IRIIF97gS

Mohit Shah @mohit_shah17



After a couple of surprising losses, they hammer Bangladesh by 8 runs and increase their lead at the top of the ICC Women's Championship to 4 points



#BANvIND India finally turning up on this tour and playing like the ODI team they have been in the last 13 monthsAfter a couple of surprising losses, they hammer Bangladesh by 8 runs and increase their lead at the top of the ICC Women's Championship to 4 points

The Bharat Army @thebharatarmy A SWEET WIN! The girls delivered an incredible performance, led by Jemimah's outstanding 86 runs and 4 wickets, alongside Devika's remarkable 3-wicket haul, propelling us to a resounding victory over Bangladesh.



🏻 This incredible comeback speaks volumes of the determination… A SWEET WIN! The girls delivered an incredible performance, led by Jemimah's outstanding 86 runs and 4 wickets, alongside Devika's remarkable 3-wicket haul, propelling us to a resounding victory over Bangladesh.🏻 This incredible comeback speaks volumes of the determination… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… pic.twitter.com/EFEqziVyps " target="_blank" title="tweet-url" rel="noopener noreferrer">pic.twitter.com/EFEqziVyps" target="_blank" title="tweet-url" rel="noopener noreferrer">pic.twitter.com/EFEqziVyps

Jeet Vachharajani (Women's Cricket) @Jeetv27WC 3/4 (3.1) from Jemimah Rodrigues after registering her highest ODI score with an SR of 110 - How insane is that?



She now averages a pretty cool 1.8 with the ball.

Kaptaan Kaurageous 😏 @Harman_stan

Ladies and gentleman Jemimah Rodrigues the AR era.

Stamp paper m iska naam daal do for ODIs too.

#BANvIND pic.twitter.com/SKbBsAEYIg 4 wickets by giving only 3 runs plus 86 runs with bat. Fielding toh hai hi masst.Ladies and gentleman Jemimah Rodrigues the AR era.Stamp paper m iska naam daal do for ODIs too.

Akash @im_akash196 Welcome Back queen 🥹 Jemimah Rodrigues scored a ODI half-century after 3 years 8 months 13 daysWelcome Back queen 🥹 pic.twitter.com/AI0hWAZ7y8

Kausthub Gudipati @kaustats



86(78) with the bat

4/3 with the ball

#BANvIND Jemimah Rodrigues becomes the FIRST Indian to score 50+ runs and take 4+ wickets in the same women's ODI match.86(78) with the bat4/3 with the ball

CricketMAN2 @ImTanujSingh



She came to bat when India was 68/3 and then she smashed 86 runs from 78 balls against Bangladesh Women in do or die ODI match - Incredible innings from Jemimah! WHAT AN INNINGS PLAYED BY JEMIMAH RODRIGUES.She came to bat when India was 68/3 and then she smashed 86 runs from 78 balls against Bangladesh Women in do or die ODI match - Incredible innings from Jemimah! pic.twitter.com/AWtZKTUVOj

Mohit Shah @mohit_shah17



Smriti Mandhana 12

Deepti Sharma 10

Mithali Raj 9



Shafali Verma & Jemimah Rodrigues 6



#BANvIND Most player of the match awards for India aged <23Smriti Mandhana 12Deepti Sharma 10Mithali Raj 9Shafali Verma & Jemimah Rodrigues 6

Mohit Shah @mohit_shah17



Highest ever score in international cricket



1st ODI wicket off just her 4th ball today, career-best figures in ODIs



Key saves in the field



Can do nothing wrong today



#BANvIND What a day for Jemimah RodriguesHighest ever score in international cricket1st ODI wicket off just her 4th ball today, career-best figures in ODIsKey saves in the fieldCan do nothing wrong today

Visheshta Jotwani 🌸 @visheshtaaa_j15



They were 106/3 few minutes ago.

But now, 116/9



Jemimah Rodrigues picked up 3 quick wickets. What a day for her !!



#Cricket #BANvIND Unreal collapse of Bangladesh womenThey were 106/3 few minutes ago.But now, 116/9Jemimah Rodrigues picked up 3 quick wickets. What a day for her !!

Vipin Tiwari @vipintiwari952



A standout performance for India. pic.twitter.com/Q7sVhm6tee Jemimah Rodrigues shown a fantastic all-around performance in the 2nd ODI against BAN. She scored 86 runs in 78 balls and also took 4 wickets by bowling and conceding only 3 runs in 3.1 overs.A standout performance for India. #INDvBAN

Mohit Shah @mohit_shah17



She has a lot of confidence in her bowling and that has shown on this tour



#BANvIND Jemimah Rodrigues bowls a fair bit for Mumbai on the domestic circuit, especially whenever she's captaining themShe has a lot of confidence in her bowling and that has shown on this tour

Bleed Blue @CricCrazyVeena what an inning Jemi gem. When I say she is your best batter to play spin I mean it 🏻 she is proving me right. Thank god aaj wicket gift nahi kiya pic.twitter.com/4rSbek4TDp 86 in 77 balls most of the batters are struggling on this pitch that's Jemimah Rodrigueswhat an inning Jemi gem. When I say she is your best batter to play spin I mean it🏻 she is proving me right. Thank god aaj wicket gift nahi kiya

Kaptaan Kaurageous 😏 @Harman_stan

The post match presenter should at least know with whom he is talking to. Embarrassing stuffs. We are in 2023. Lol ye next level thha.

#BANvIND pic.twitter.com/Yk5DdGQVoD So so so disrespectful this was.The post match presenter should at least know with whom he is talking to. Embarrassing stuffs. We are in 2023. Lol ye next level thha.

Rᴀɪᴋᴀᴛ @ShortArmJab7 Jemimah's 86 (78) in a pitch where 2nd highest SR of a batter was 69 (min. 10 runs), alongwith 4/3 might be one of the best AR performances in Women's cricket.

Saieesh Mayya @MayyaSaieesh

@BCCIWomen @BCCI



#BANvIND #TeamIndia A much needed win that for our women's team after the shock defeat in the 1st ODI. Jemimah with a brilliant knock. Harman with a very un-Harman like knock. The batting still doesn't look in flow, but a win will do.@BCCIWomen @BCCI

Shajin MS @SupertrampMS



#BANvIND Great innings by Jemimah on that surface. Amazing use of the crease to manipulate the field.

tanmay @StanCric 🤯 Jemimah Muralitharan is ripping one after the other sharply from outside off to shatter the stumps

Asheesh @Asheesh00007

#BANvIND Missed the half 2nd inning of the match but Today is the day of Jemimah Rodrigues. She was standout with both bat and ball. 86 runs with the bar and 4 wickets for 3 run, A dream day for her. Bangladesh lost their 7 wickets for 14 runs. Series is still alive. Well done pic.twitter.com/Xk0YTaXU0s " target="_blank" title="tweet-url" rel="noopener noreferrer">pic.twitter.com/Xk0YTaXU0s" target="_blank" title="tweet-url" rel="noopener noreferrer">pic.twitter.com/Xk0YTaXU0s" target="_blank" title="tweet-url" rel="noopener noreferrer">pic.twitter.com/Xk0YTaXU0s

"We wanted to bat first" - India captain Harmanpreet Kaur after victory against Bangladesh

Speaking at the post-match presentation, India captain Harmanpreet Kaur revealed that they wanted to bat first in the must-win game and put on a good score on the board. She also shed light on the discussions in the dressing room about their strategies for the contest, saying:

"We wanted to bat first and set up a decent score on the board. We had a discussion in the dressing room that one batter should bat till the end. When Jemi came in, we played each delivery according to the merit of the ball and kept rotating the strike.

"We have been batting on flat tracks and after a long time we got a challenging track which had spin and couldn’t quite adjust quickly. We spoke about what plans to employ and how to adjust on these surfaces. The series decider in two days will be a good one."

The two sides will face off in the series decider on Saturday at the same venue.