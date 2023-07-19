"A sweet win" - Twitter reacts after India women's team beat Bangladesh comprehensively in 2nd ODI to keep series alive 

Inspired by Jemimah Rodrigues' Player-of-the-Match performance, the Indian Women's team beat Bangladesh clinically by 108 runs in the second ODI on Wednesday, July 19, at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka. With this win, they made a comeback in the three-match series to level it at 1-1.
Bangladesh captain Nigar Sultana won the toss and opted to bowl first in the contest. Smriti Mandhana (36) played a watchful knock and anchored the innings in the first 20 overs. Priya Punia (7) and Yastika Bhatia (15) did not support her much in the top order.
Harmanpreet Kaur (52 in 88 balls) played a responsible knock in the middle order for her side. However, it was Jemimah Rodrigues, who stole the show with an aggressive 86 (78). Her impactful knock helped India reach 228/8 in 50 overs on a spinning track. Sultana Khatun and Nahida Akter scalped two wickets apiece for the hosts in the bowling department.
In reply, Bangladesh started decently and made 106/3 in 28.5 overs. Jemimah Rodrigues (4/3) and Devika Vaidya (3/30) triggered a dramatic collapse in Bangladesh's batting unit and bundled them out for 120 in 35.1 overs.
Cricket fans were elated after witnessing a match-winning all-round performance from Jemimah Rodrigues in the comeback win against Bangladesh. Here are some of the best Twitter reactions after India's win:
"We wanted to bat first" - India captain Harmanpreet Kaur after victory against Bangladesh
Speaking at the post-match presentation, India captain Harmanpreet Kaur revealed that they wanted to bat first in the must-win game and put on a good score on the board. She also shed light on the discussions in the dressing room about their strategies for the contest, saying:
"We wanted to bat first and set up a decent score on the board. We had a discussion in the dressing room that one batter should bat till the end. When Jemi came in, we played each delivery according to the merit of the ball and kept rotating the strike.
"We have been batting on flat tracks and after a long time we got a challenging track which had spin and couldn’t quite adjust quickly. We spoke about what plans to employ and how to adjust on these surfaces. The series decider in two days will be a good one."
The two sides will face off in the series decider on Saturday at the same venue.