"A target of around 225-250 will be tough for England"- VVS Laxman

Former Indian batsman VVS Laxman believes India will need to set a target in the range of at least 225-250 to pose England a challenge. England had taken a lead of 99 runs in their first innings, of which 43 runs have been wiped off by the Indian openers.

The forecast for Day 3 is overcast and conditions might suit swing and seam bowling. However, VVS Laxman wants the Indian batsmen to bat responsibly and post a big total in their second innings.

Speaking to ESPNCricinfo, here is what VVS Laxman had to say:

"Whether the conditions are overcast or sunny, it doesn't matter as the Indian batsmen will need to perform. England would be disappointed not to take a lead of around 150-180 runs. If India give England a target of around 225-250 to England then things will be tough for the hosts. For this to happen, 2-3 batsmen will need to play match-winning knocks and then the likes of Pant and Jadeja can play their natural game."

The Indian bowlers looked tired: VVS Laxman

At one point, the Indian team had England reeling at 65-5. However, some important lower-order contributions and a brilliant innings from Ollie Pope ensured that they reached the score of 290.

VVS Laxman feels that after playing three back-to-back Tests, the likes of Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj looked tired and might be carrying some niggles.

"The penetration wasn't visible from the Indian bowlers. The intensity wasn't there apart from the couple of spells where the ball zipped through the surface. Somewhere I feel Bumrah and even Siraj is tired. Even Shardul Thakur was less penetrative. So I feel it was a combination of tiredness and niggles," VVS Laxman concluded.

The first hour of Day 3 will be crucial. The Indian openers will want to go unscathed and will need to build on the good work that they did late on Day 2.

Edited by Diptanil Roy