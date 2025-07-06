"A thing that is celebrated less is the hunger" - Aakash Chopra lauds Shubman Gill's performance in ENG vs IND 2025 2nd Test

Former India player Aakash Chopra has lauded Shubman Gill for scoring centuries in both innings of the second Test against England. He noted that the Indian skipper showed a hunger for runs in the second innings despite scoring a double century in the first innings.

Ad

Gill scored 161 runs off 162 balls as India declared their second innings at 427/6 in Birmingham on Saturday, July 5. The visitors then reduced England to 72/3 in their second innings after setting them a mammoth 608-run target.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel 'Aakash Chopra,' the former India opener praised Gill for his insatiable appetite for runs.

"A lot of things are celebrated, your technique, temperament, and ability to fight, but a thing that is celebrated less is the hunger, how much appetite you have. This Test match tells the story of Shubman Gill's hunger. You are physically and mentally drained when you score 250 in the first innings, and you are also very relaxed and happy," he said (2:25).

Ad

Trending

Ad

Chopra highlighted that Gill didn't get complacent and ensured that he scored runs that were there for the taking.

"You were so close to a triple century. You have already created history. He scored a century in the last match as well. Sometimes you get complacent. However, hunger was required here, that if runs are required to be taken, I am the one who is going to take them," he observed.

Ad

Shubman Gill scored 269 runs off 387 balls in India's first innings of the Birmingham Test. He had played a 147-run knock in the visitors' first innings of the series opener in Leeds.

"No matter how good the conditions might be, only one guy has scored a hundred" - Aakash Chopra on Shubman Gill being India's only centurion in ENG vs IND 2025 2nd Test

Shubman Gill struck 13 fours and eight sixes during his 161-run knock. [P/C: Getty]

While acknowledging that the conditions might have been batting-friendly, Aakash Chopra pointed out that Shubman Gill was India's only centurion across both innings.

Ad

"Whenever you look back, you will see great numbers. It was the second-highest score in a Test match, the highest score by an overseas batter in England, he has gone to the top from the Indian point of view in a Test match, but it will also be discussed that it was a very flat pitch. No matter how good the conditions might be, only one guy has scored a hundred," he said (3:25) in the same video.

Ad

The cricketer-turned-commentator added that the pitch wasn't too placid, highlighting that six England players were dismissed for ducks in the first innings and the accomplished Joe Root failed in both innings.

"Only one guy took the benefit, and he scored a lot of runs. This is the same match in which the opposing team's six players got out for ducks in the first innings itself. The new ball was moving in the second innings as well. So it's not that flat a pitch where everyone has scored runs. Joe Root hasn't scored runs in either innings. It means the hunger stands out. This was the story of Shubman Gill's hunger and desire," Chopra observed.

Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant (65 off 58) stitched together a 110-run fourth-wicket partnership in India's second innings. The Indian captain then added 175 runs for the fifth wicket with Ravindra Jadeja (69* off 118) to take the match virtually beyond England's reach.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kartik Iyer Kartik is a cricket writer at Sportskeeda with four years of overall professional experience. He writes news articles for the platform and always strives to deliver authentic and accurate content by obtaining information only from credible sources.



Kartik grew a liking towards cricket in his childhood and has been following the sport ever since. He supports Team India as they represent the country and his all-time favorite cricketer is Rahul Dravid. He loved the former batter’s impeccable technique and approach towards the game.



Kartik has written a mammoth 5,500 articles for Sportskeeda and has a good knowledge of SEO and journalism guidelines, evidenced by his strong readership of close to 12 million. He has completed his education in B.Tech and in his free time, he enjoys watching sports other than cricket. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news