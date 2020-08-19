Indian ODI vice-captain Rohit Sharma is one among five sportspersons nominated for the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award, the country's highest sporting honour. The others are wrestler Vinesh Phogat, women's hockey captain Rani Rampal, table tennis star Manika Batra and Rio Paralympic gold-winning high jumper Mariyappan Thangavelu.

Another 29 athletes have been nominated for the Arjuna award by the sports ministry's selection committee. This is the first time in the history of the awards that as many as five athletes have been recommended for the Khel Ratna, with the final call laying in the hands of sports minister Kiren Rijiju.

Ishant Sharma has found himself as one of the nominees for the Arjuna award. The 31-year-old pacer has played 97 Tests and 80 ODIs for India, taking over 400 international wickets.

Among others nominated for the Arjuna award are archer Atanu Das, kabaddi player Deepak Hooda, women's hockey team player Deepika Thakur, and tennis player Divij Sharan.

Rohit Sharma to become fourth cricketer to win the Khel Ratna

Rohit Sharma will join his captain Virat Kohli as a Khel Ratna winner.

India opener Rohit Sharma will only be the fourth cricketer after Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni and captain Virat Kohli to be conferred with the Khel Ratna. Tendulkar won it in 1998, followed by Dhoni in 2007 and Kohli in 2018.

This year, the National Sports Awards ceremony will be conducted virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It is otherwise held at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

The ceremony will be held on August 29, which is celebrated as the National Sports Day to mark the birth anniversary of hockey legend Dhyan Chand.

Apart from the Khel Ratna and Arjuna Award, the national sports awards also include the Dronacharya and the Dhyan Chand awards for achievements in coaching. All three awards are conferred by the President of India.