“A tough choice” - Vikram Rathour on picking between Sarfaraz Khan and Rajat Patidar for 2nd Test against England

Team India’s batting coach Vikram Rathour has said that picking one between Sarfaraz Khan and Rajat Patidar for the second Test against England in Visakhapatnam will be a tough choice. He added that the final call will be taken by captain Rohit Sharma and head coach Rahul Dravid, keeping the conditions in mind.

Patidar was added to the squad for the first two Tests after Virat Kohli pulled out citing personal reasons. Sarfaraz, meanwhile, earned his maiden call-up to the national side after KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja were ruled out of the second Test due to injury.

In the press conference ahead of the second Test, which starts on Friday, February 2, Rathour shared his thoughts on the Sarfaraz vs Patidar debate.

"It will be a tough choice. What value they bring to the team, of course, is that they are superb players. We have seen how well they have done in domestic cricket in the last few years," Rathour was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

"So on these kinds of wickets, I think they can really add a lot of value to the team. If we have to pick just one out of them, of course, it would be tough. But, that decision will be made by Rahul Dravid and Rohit Sharma. The playing XI will be finalized keeping in mind the conditions,” he added.

Expand Tweet

Sarfaraz has scored 3,912 runs in 45 first-class games at an average of 69.85, with 14 hundreds and 11 fifties. Meanwhile, Patidar has 4,000 runs to his name from 55 first-class games at an average of 45.97, with 12 hundreds and 22 fifties.

“It will turn, maybe not from the first day” - Vikram Rathour on Visakhapatnam pitch

The surface for the second Test has been a matter of intrigue after England spinners outplayed their Indian counterparts on a slow turner in Hyderabad.

Rathour reckons there will be spin on offer in Visakhapatnam but hinted that the surface might not be a rank turner.

"It (pitch) is difficult to predict. It will turn, maybe not from the first day, but eventually, it will turn. That's how the wicket looks like,” the Indian batting coach commented.

Expand Tweet

The former player also downplayed the role of coaching at the international level, elaborating that it’s more about players adapting and responding to situations.

"Once you come to this level, I don't think you require too much coaching. It's about reading the situations and making smarter decisions. As long as they are asking the right questions and receiving the right answers, there is no chance of over-coaching," the former opener concluded.

India are 1-0 down in the five-match series, having lost the Hyderabad Test by 28 runs after squandering a 190-run first-innings lead.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App