"A true heart of a lion and kind spirit" - Bear Grylls wants Virat Kohli to appear on Man vs. Wild

Survival expert Bear Grylls has expressed his desire to go on an adventure with former Indian captain Virat Kohli for his famous show Man vs. Wild.

Grylls has attained quite a fame in India for his outings with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and celebrated Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh. He has also gone on adventures with several leading actors.

As his popularity continues to grow, the United Kingdom-born adventurer is keen to go on a wild trail with Kohli. Speaking to the Hindustan Times on Sunday, Grylls stated:

“Virat (cricketer Virat Kohli) would be amazing to adventure with -- a true heart of a lion and kind spirit."

Kohli also has a keen interest in adventure sports and has often spoken about it publicly. However, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) cricketers are officially contracted not to participate in specific sports to avoid injuries.

Speaking of cricket, the talismanic run-scorer was last seen in action during the series against England. He had a tumultuous time with the bat, failing to register a significant knock across all three formats.

Virat Kohli rested from the upcoming three-match ODI series against Zimbabwe

Kohli, who skipped the ongoing white-ball tour of the West Indies, will also miss the upcoming three-match ODI series against Zimbabwe. The series will get underway on August 18, followed by games on August 20 and 22. The Harare Sports Club in Harare will host all the games.

The Delhi-born cricketer is likely to return to action during the Asia Cup, scheduled to take place later this month. He will look to get among the runs soon with the ICC T20 World Cup scheduled to take place in a few months' time in Australia.

ICC



More



Watch the ICYMI, India announced their squad for the three-match ODI series against Zimbabwe.

India squad for Zimbabwe series: Shikhar Dhawan (Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper), Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj, Deepak Chahar.

