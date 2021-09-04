"A true Hitman moment"- Fans erupt as Rohit Sharma scores maiden overseas hundred

Rohit Sharma brought up his eighth Test hundred and his first overseas ton on Day 3 of the fourth Test against England at The Oval. The 34-year-old smashed Moeen Ali for a six over long-on to reach his milestone in style.

There were a lot of questions asked about Rohit Sharma and how he would fare overseas in Test cricket. But on the tour of England, in tough conditions, Rohit has proved his critics wrong.

Fans hail Rohit Sharma for an incredible hundred

Fans were thrilled to see Rohit Sharma finally deliver that elusive overseas hundred. Here is what they had to say:

The moment Rohit Sharma waited for years in his career. pic.twitter.com/BN1nQzEyYs — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) September 4, 2021

The best ODI opener ever, a bloke with the second best average as a Test opener, and the captain of the world's best T20 team, walk into a bar. Their name's Rohit Sharma — Ben Jones (@benjonescricket) September 4, 2021

Rohit Sharma fans reply with



"Thank you Burns"



Without his support this wouldn't have been possible. — R A T N I S H (@LoyalSachinFan) September 4, 2021

It was supposed to happen. It should have happened. It has happened now. Rohit Sharma, what a hardworking cricketer. Take off the helmet, dude! 🤞 — Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) September 4, 2021

Hitman 100 🔥 Rohit Sharma has brought up his first overseas Test ton! And he slogs a mad six to seal the century! What a knock this is. On ya Rohit! #ENGvIND — Chloe-Amanda Bailey (@ChloeAmandaB) September 4, 2021

Sehwag watching Rohit complete century with a six pic.twitter.com/to9yUrmuBo — Sagar (@sagarcasm) September 4, 2021

What a way to bring up your first overseas century! Take a bow, Rohit Sharma. What a brilliant hundred.#ENGvIND — Ian Bell (@Ian_Bell) September 4, 2021

Two minutes silence for those who were trolling Rohit Sharma for overseas test century. — R A T N I S H (@LoyalSachinFan) September 4, 2021

Once a legend said:



"If Rohit Sharma can't play test cricket, then I am watching a different game."



You were right @nassercricket — R A T N I S H (@LoyalSachinFan) September 4, 2021

First overseas Test Hundred for Rohit Sharma and he completes with a six - A true Hitman moment. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) September 4, 2021

Rohit Sharma got a new lease of life in Test cricket as an opener in the 2019 home series against South Africa and Bangladesh. The then 32-year-old repaid the faith shown in him by having an unbelievable run with the bat.

In five Tests, Rohit scored 556 runs at an average of above 92 including three hundreds and a double hundred. However, his critics still doubted his ability to score in tough conditions away from home.

He missed the series against New Zealand and it was the tour Down Under where he had an opportunity to prove his mettle away from home.

Rohit Sharma did get off to starts but wasn't able to convert them into big scores. But in the ongoing series against England, Rohit has already scored above 300 runs at an average of over 50.

Adding a crucial opening stand with KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma ensured India almost completely removed the first-innings deficit of 99. After Rahul's wicket, Rohit got together with Cheteshwar Pujara and steadied the Indian ship.

The 34-year-old's century-stand with Pujara is taking India to a position of strength in The Oval Test as they are 199 for 1 at Tea on Day 3. Both batters will be keen to propel India's second innings score to make things highly difficult for England in the final innings.

