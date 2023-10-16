Former Pakistan spinner Danish Kaneria has urged Shoaib Akhtar to light the fire again after the national team's humiliating loss to India in the 2023 World Cup clash in Ahmedabad on October 14 (Saturday).

With Akhtar citing the lack of fire in the Pakistan cricket team during the blockbuster India clash, Kaneria reckoned there's more of it needed.

When Pakistan suffered a spectacular batting collapse after Indian captain Rohit Sharma put the tourists to bat first, Akhtar wrote on X (formerly Twitter):

"Sawa lakh banda akele chup kerwanay k liye fire chahiye hota hai. Yeh sirf tab ho sakta hai jab aap k andar wo aag ho."

On Monday, Kaneria replied to the tweet and stated:

"Aag thandi ho chuki hai. Wapas jalao Shoaib bhai :)"

Expand Tweet

Babar Azam and Co. suffered a batting collapse after the top 4 propelled on track for a competitive total, with the captain scoring a half-century. However, the visitors went from 155-2 to 191 all out. Later, Rohit Sharma plundered a 63-ball 86 as the hosts romped home with seven wickets and 117 balls to spare.

"He humiliated Pakistan’s bowling attack" - Shoaib Akhtar on Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma. (Image Credits: Twitter)

Speaking after the match on his YouTube channel, Shoaib Akhtar, fondly known as the Rawalpindi Express, underlined that Indian captain Rohit Sharma left no hiding place for the tourists. He said:

"The kind of innings he played, he humiliated Pakistan’s bowling attack. He took revenge for the last two years when he didn’t get many runs. Good to see Rohit Sharma back, he did right to smash the bowlers. What’s the need to finish the game at the last overs and take it deep? Rohit hammered the bowlers."

The Men in Blue managed their 8th consecutive win over Pakistan in 50-over World Cups, dating back to 1992. Pakistan will seek to revive their campaign against Australia on October 20, Friday, in Bengaluru.