"Toss has become lopsided" - Aakash Chopra gives 3 options to neutralise its effect in T20Is

Aakash Chopra believes T20 games have become lopsided, as the team batting second usually emerges triumphant. He has suggested three options to neutralise the effect of the toss.

The impact of the toss on the match result particularly came into focus during the T20 World Cup 2021. Almost all games between the top cricketing nations were won by the chasing side.

#T20WorldCupFinal #NZvAUS Toss is the winner of World Cup T20 2021 Congratulations to Toss for his first Title 🪙 Toss is the winner of World Cup T20 2021 Congratulations to Toss for his first Title 🪙 🏆#T20WorldCupFinal #NZvAUS

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra highlighted why the toss has become such a significant factor. He explained:

"Toss has become lopsided. You come to know at the toss itself, who will win the T20 match. Nine of ten times the team chasing wins because the ball gets wet later. Even if the ball doesn't get too wet, the chase still becomes easier because the ball comes onto the bat better if there is slight moisture on the pitch."

The former India cricketer pointed out that Abhinav Mukund had suggested one of the options to reduce the toss' impact. Chopra said:

"The team bowling second can have a Super-Sub. It means, the team that wins the toss and bowls first will play with 11 players and the team batting first gets an extra player - it is your choice if you want to take an extra batter or bowler."

The Super-Sub rule has been used in ODI cricket previously. However, both sides had an option to name a 12th player before the toss at that time.

Aakash Chopra's two other options to neutralise the toss' effect

Aakash Chopra acknowledged that his suggestion might be radical.

Aakash Chopra also shared a suggestion given in an article in the Wisden. He explained:

"The two captains don't do a toss. There is a chit in the two captains' hands. It is written in the chit how many deliveries early they will chase the target. Whichever captain says that he will finish the match earlier, he gets to chase."

The reputed commentator added that his suggestion would be to allow an extra PowerPlay over to the disadvantaged side, elaborating:

"My suggestion is to give an extra PowerPlay over to the team batting first. The team batting second will get a six-over PowerPlay, but the team batting first will get one over between the 10th to 16th overs, where only two fielders will be outside the circle."

Chopra did agree that some of these could be left-field suggestions that might challenge some of the cricketing fundamentals.

