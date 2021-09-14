"He has got a zero-tolerance policy, which is how it should be" - Aakash Chopra on Ramiz Raja taking over as PCB chairman

Aakash Chopra believes Ramiz Raja will bring to the table a no-tolerance policy against tainted cricketers and termed it the correct approach.

Raja recently replaced Ehsan Mani as the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman. The 59-year-old brings with him vast experience of playing and commentating on the game.

While reflecting on the changes happening in Pakistan cricket in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra highlighted that Ramiz Raja is likely to have a no-nonsense approach. He elaborated:

"There is churning happening in Pakistan cricket. Ramiz bhai is the new head of the organization. He has got a very strong opinion about tainted cricketers. If someone's name is involved in fixing, that player is out. He has got a zero-tolerance policy, which is how it should be."

The former India cricketer pointed out that Ramiz Raja has already brought about a sea of change, including the appointment of Matthew Hayden and Vernon Philander as coaches for the T20 World Cup. Chopra observed:

"He will be the chairman for the next three years and has started doing a clean-up as soon as he came. Matthew Hayden and Vernon Philander are joining the team for the World T20, the roles have not have been defined yet. The team has also been announced along with the reserves. The selection committee has been changed and the coaches have resigned, interim coaches have come."

Former Australian Mathew Hayden and former South African Vernon Philander have been appointed as Pakistan's coaches for the #T20WorldCup.



— Malik Ali Raza (@MalikAliiRaza) September 13, 2021

Saqlain Mushtaq and Abdul Razzaq also joined the Pakistan team as interim coaches although a permanent head coach is yet to be appointed.

"Ramiz Raja always talks about the improvement of Pakistan cricket" - Aakash Chopra

Ramiz Raja (left) played more than 250 matches for Pakistan

Aakash Chopra added that Ramiz Raja will only be working for the betterment of Pakistan cricket. He said:

"I know Ramiz bhai very well and have worked together with him a lot as well. His heart is at the right place. He always talks about the improvement of Pakistan cricket."

The 43-year-old signed off by stating that Ramiz Raja will also be in favor of introducing young blood in the Pakistan team. Chopra explained:

"He has had a very strong opinion about the selections, domestic cricket structure and why Pakistan cricket is not moving forward - why they are continuing with aged players and not giving opportunities to the youngsters."

Ramiz Raja has announced plans to launch an Under 19 T20 league to develop cricketers from a young age. "We need to develop an environment in which we generate professional cricketers at a young level. This will help PSL franchises who are on the lookout for youngsters" #Cricket — Saj Sadiq (@SajSadiqCricket) September 13, 2021

Ramiz Raja represented Pakistan in 57 Tests and 198 ODIs. Before donning the administrator's hat, he was renowned for his commentary.

