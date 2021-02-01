Aakash Chopra picks 5 players who can define the India-England Test series

Aakash Chopra has picked five players who could define the course of the upcoming India-England Test series.

The four-match Test series is scheduled to start at Chepauk on Friday, February 5. The outcome of this series will play a huge role in determining the finalists of the inaugural ICC World Test Championship.

In a video shared on his Facebook page, Aakash Chopra named the five players who could be the chief architects of their respective team's success.

The renowned commentator's first pick was Ravichandran Ashwin. The wily off-spinner is expected to play a significant role in the absence of Ravindra Jadeja, with relatively inexperienced bowlers forming the rest of the spin-bowling attack.

Aakash Chopra said:

"At the first spot comes Ravichandran Ashwin. Jadeja is not available at the start, so if Ashwin continues to bowl with the form he showed in Australia, he is the lead bowler in these conditions. Kuldeep has not played cricket for a long time and whoever plays between Washington Sundar and Axar, will have very little experience. So, Ravichandran Ashwin in my opinion holds all the aces."

Aakash Chopra named Rohit Sharma as the second Indian player who could hold the key to the series. The 43-year-old hopes the Indian opener is at his devastating best and plays some substantial knocks.

"The second player from the Indian point of view is Rohit Sharma. This is because when he fires, he destroys the opposition. If he plays the spinners after playing the three fast bowlers, then Dom Bess and Jack Leach will not be able to do anything. I have my eyes focussed on Rohit Sharma and he should score at least one double-century in the four matches in this series."

Virat Kohli was the former cricketer's final pick of an Indian player to watch out for in the series.

"I was thinking about Cheteshwar Pujara but since Virat Kohli is back now, the focus will be now on how he plays. He will have to pick up from where Rohit leaves. If Virat does well, his confidence as a batsman and captain will talk."

Advertisement

Aakash Chopra picks key players from the England side

Aakash Chopra feels Joe Root can be the danger man for India

Joe Root was picked by Aakash Chopra as a key player from the England side. The visiting team skipper is coming to India on the back of a couple of stupendous batting efforts in the spin-friendly conditions of Sri Lanka.

Aakash Chopra said:

"From England, Joe Root. He is batting unbelievably well. He will have to play the captain's knock, which he can regularly do. He is playing the sweep shots very well. He could be the danger man, he will be the glue that will keep the England team together if he keeps doing well."

Advertisement

Test century No.1⃣9⃣ for the England skipper, his fourth against Sri Lanka!



No other 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 batsman has scored more Test hundreds against 🇱🇰 than Joe Root 👏#SLvENG | https://t.co/BtLz95cMXH pic.twitter.com/SkxuRUmdY5 — ICC (@ICC) January 24, 2021

Chopra opted for Stuart Broad ahead of Jofra Archer and James Anderson as the England seamer who could trouble Indian batsman the most.

"I think it will be Stuart Broad, not Jofra or Anderson. I feel he will be more than a handful even on these pitches and if he does well, England will continue to remain in the contest," concluded Aakash Chopra

Apart from the aforementioned players, the Indian team would also be wary of Ben Stokes. The England all-rounder's batting has grown by leaps and bounds in the last couple of years, and he is an excellent exponent of the reverse swing, which is likely to be handy on Indian pitches.