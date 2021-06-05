Aakash Chopra picks the best South African-born XI who have played for other nations

Aakash Chopra has chosen the best XI of South Africa-born players who have represented other nations in international cricket.

The cricketer-turned-commentator restricted his choices to players who have played majorly in the 21st century and thereby excluded stars like Andy Flower.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra picked Jason Roy and Andrew Strauss as the openers of this hypothetical XI.

"Jason Roy, who is a member of a World Cup-winning team and bats in a destructive fashion. Along with him, Andrew Strauss, one of the most successful English captains, left-handed opening batsman," said Chopra.

The former India cricketer chose Devon Conway, who smashed a double century on debut in the ongoing Lord's Test, as the No. 3 batsman.

"Devon Conway, who is playing for New Zealand now. He has played more than 100 first-class matches, has an ODI average of 75 and has scored a lot of runs in T20s as well. He has started his Test career also in a brilliant fashion," observed Aakash Chopra.

An out-of-this-world performance from Devon Conway on debut 🤩#ENGvNZ pic.twitter.com/XSSXKHrlKJ — ICC (@ICC) June 3, 2021

The mercurial Kevin Pietersen found a place as the No. 4 batsman in Aakash Chopra's chosen XI.

"Kevin Pietersen, the biggest name. South Africa's loss, England and world cricket's gain. The way he has won the Ashes for England and the sort of knocks he has played, he is a phenomenal player," added Chopra.

Australia's rising star Marnus Labuschagne also found a spot in the 43-year-old's chosen team of South African-born players who have represented other countries.

"Marnus Labuschagne, so Australia has also benefitted. He was born in South Africa although he went early to Australia. He has been placed high in the ICC Test rankings for a while now," stated Aakash Chopra.

Aakash Chopra rounded off his batting line-up with Glenn Phillips, Jonathan Trott and BJ Watling.

"I have given a place to Glenn Phillips. I have kept Jonathan Trott and BJ Watling, the New Zealand wicket-keeper who will be playing his career's last match as the WTC final," said Chopra.

Aakash Chopra observed he was considering Colin Munro's name as well but could find a place for him in the top order.

Aakash Chopra's choice of bowlers in his best South African-born XI who played elsewhere

Neil Wagner was one of the seamers picked by Aakash Chopra

Aakash Chopra picked Jade Dernbach, Tom Curran and Neil Warner as the three bowlers to complete his line-up.

"Jade Dernbach, who used to bowl back of the hand slower ones for England, the T20 specialist. Tom Curran and Neil Warner - Sam Curran was born in England but Tom was born in South Africa," said Chopra.

Must be doubly special for Devon Conway to bring up this amazing debut Test double-ton in the company of another passionate man, Neil Wagner, who left South Africa for New Zealand with nothing but one suitcase and a lot of hope to get a shot at international cricket #EngvNZ pic.twitter.com/vy0FHV0jmZ — Bharat Sundaresan (@beastieboy07) June 3, 2021

Aakash Chopra acknowledged that his chosen team is light in the bowling department and is likely to come up short if confronted with South Africa's best XI of the 21st century.

