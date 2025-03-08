Aakash Chopra picks his best XI of 2025 Champions Trophy, includes only 3 Indians

Former India player Aakash Chopra has picked his best XI of the 2025 Champions Trophy. He chose only three Indians and included six players from New Zealand, the Men in Blue's opponents in the final.

India will square off against New Zealand in the 2025 Champions Trophy final in Dubai on Sunday, March 9. While Rohit Sharma and company beat Australia by four wickets in the first semi-final at the same venue on Tuesday (March 4), the Kiwis defeated South Africa by 50 runs in the other last-four clash a day later in Lahore.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel 'Aakash Chopra,' the cricketer-turned-commentator chose England's Ben Duckett as his first opener.

"The first player I have picked is Ben Duckett. His team lost all three matches, but it's not his mistake. He scored 165 runs (against Australia) and took the team to 350. Ben Duckett looked good in the second match as well and was batting decently before he got out in the third match. He played only three matches. So I am giving him the benefit of doubt," he said (1:55).

Chopra picked New Zealand's Rachin Ravindra to partner Duckett at the top of the order.

"I have kept Rachin Ravindra alongside him. He didn't play at the start as he was injured. However, he scored two centuries once he played. A century in the semi-finals, I think that sealed the deal for Rachin Ravindra," he reasoned.

The analyst opined that India's Virat Kohli deserves to be the No. 3 batter in his team of the tournament.

"Let's not ask a question at No. 3 and move forward - Virat Kohli. He scored a century against Pakistan in a chase. Then he scored 84 runs in the semi-final. He has played at a strike rate of 83 because 300 runs are not being scored in Dubai," Chopra observed.

New Zealand's Kane Williamson pipped England's Joe Root to the No. 4 position in the hypothetical team.

"At No. 4, I have got Kane Williamson. He didn't start well, didn't play well in the first two matches, but he was the mainstay against India and then the semi-finals. Joe Root could have also been here, but I have left him out as Kane Williamson was available. I have gone with Kane because a semi-final century means a bit more," Chopra explained.

Chopra picked New Zealand's Tom Latham as his wicketkeeper-batter.

"I have kept a wicketkeeper-batter at No. 5. I couldn't have kept KL Rahul because he hasn't scored that many runs, and he doesn't play at No. 5 either. I have kept Tom Latham at No. 5. He has a century and a fifty, and has scored 191 runs in four matches at an average of 63," he elaborated.

The former India opener chose Glenn Phillips as the fourth Black Caps player in his top six.

"At No. 6, I have got Glenn Phillips. You might ask why him and not Axar Patel. He has scored 143 runs in four matches at a strike rate of 140, takes catches while flying, and has picked up two wickets as well, and that too in the semi-final. In terms of all-round performance, he is pipping Axar Patel and Hardik Pandya to the post," he noted.

Chopra completed his top seven by picking Afghanistan's Azmatullah Omarzai.

"Then comes Azmatullah Omarzai. He scored 126 runs (in three matches) and picked up a five-wicket haul to win the match against England. He has taken seven wickets and has an average of 42 and a strike rate of 104 (with the bat)," he said.

Apart from Joe Root, KL Rahul, Axar Patel, and Hardik Pandya, Aakash Chopra named Shreyas Iyer, Rassie van der Dussen, and Shubman Gill as a few other players he couldn't accommodate in his top seven.

"He is also my team's captain" - Aakash Chopra on Mitchell Santner as one of the frontline spinners in his best XI of 2025 Champions Trophy

Mitchell Santner has led New Zealand to the 2025 Champions Trophy final in his maiden ICC event as captain. [P/C: Getty]

In the same video, Aakash Chopra chose New Zealand's Mitchell Santner as the first frontline spinner and the captain of his best XI of the 2025 Champions Trophy.

"After that, I have kept Mitchell Santner's name because he has bowled 40 overs in four matches and picked up seven wickets. He has had an average of 27 and an economy of 4.85. If you pick a spinner unbiasedly, you have to put Mitchell Santner. He is also my team's captain," he said (7:45).

The 47-year-old picked India's Varun Chakaravarthy as the lone wrist spinner on the hypothetical side.

"Varun Chakaravarthy, again nobody should question, although he has played only two matches. When you have such an impact in the two matches you have played, picked up a five-wicket haul in the first and two wickets in the second, Varun Chakaravarthy's name needs to be there in this team," Chopra reasoned.

Chopra included New Zealand's Matt Henry and India's Mohammad Shami as the two specialist seamers.

"You will have to keep Matt Henry's name. He has picked up 10 wickets in four matches. He took five wickets against India on the Dubai pitch. After that, I have kept Mohammad Shami. He has taken eight wickets in four matches, which includes a five-wicket haul against Bangladesh," he elaborated.

Aakash Chopra picked South Africa's Rassie van der Dussen, India's Axar Patel, and the Australian duo of Alex Carey and Ben Dwarshuis as the four reserves in his 15-member squad.

Aakash Chopra's best XI of 2025 Champions Trophy: Ben Duckett, Rachin Ravindra, Virat Kohli, Kane Williamson, Tom Latham, Glenn Phillips, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mitchell Santner, Varun Chakaravarthy, Matt Henry, Mohammad Shami

