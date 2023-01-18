Aakash Chopra picks India's probable XI for 1st ODI vs New Zealand; no place for Shardul Thakur and Shahbaz Ahmed

Shardul Thakur and Shahbaz Ahmed have failed to make Aakash Chopra's probable Team India XI for the first ODI against New Zealand.

The Men in Blue will lock horns with the Black Caps in the first game of the three-match series in Hyderabad on Wednesday, January 18. With KL Rahul, Axar Patel and Shreyas Iyer unavailable for the series, the hosts will be forced to make some changes to the team they fielded against Sri Lanka.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra opined that Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill will certainly open the batting, reasoning:

"It is very simple that Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill are going to open, there should be no doubt about that because both of them should open considering the way they have performed."

Chopra pointed out that Rahul and Shreyas' absence has opened up spots for Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan in the middle order, elaborating:

"Kohli at No. 3, then you might see Suryakumar Yadav at No. 4, Ishan Kishan at No. 5 and Hardik Pandya at No. 6. Earlier we were thinking how to play Suryakumar Yadav, a lot of people were asking why KL Rahul was being played. Now both KL and Shreyas Iyer are not there, so Surya and Ishan will play."

While Rajat Patidar has been added to the mix as Shreyas' replacement, Srikar Bharat is the other wicketkeeper-batter in the squad. Neither is likely to make his debut in the first ODI against the Kiwis.

"You shouldn't make him sit out" - Aakash Chopra on Umran Malik

Umran Malik bowled a few fiery spells in the ODI series against Sri Lanka. [P/C: BCCI]

Chopra picked Mohammed Siraj, Mohammad Shami and Umran Malik as his three seamers, stating:

"There are a lot of spin-bowling options but it is an extremely straightforward choice in fast bowling if you are not going for workload management. It is a home match for Siraj, you should play him, he picked up four wickets in the last match. Shami is doing well and Umran Malik is a wicket-taker, so you shouldn't make him sit out."

While opining that Washington Sundar is a certainty in the XI, the former Indian opener wants Kuldeep Yadav to play ahead of Yuzvendra Chahal, observing:

"That makes it your three pacers. Washington Sundar will definitely play because you will need batting at No. 7. One more bowler is left. It is Hyderabad, you can play another spinner - one of either Yuzi Chahal or Kuldeep Yadav, but I will be extremely unhappy if you drop Kuldeep now."

What's yours? My India XI for tomorrow:RohitGillVKIshanSKYHPWashiKuldeepShamiUmranSirajWhat's yours? #INDvNZ My India XI for tomorrow:RohitGill VKIshan SKY HPWashiKuldeepShamiUmranSiraj What's yours? #INDvNZ

Aakash Chopra's probable India XI: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav/Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammad Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umran Malik

