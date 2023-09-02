Aakash Chopra picks India's probable XI for Asia Cup 2023 clash vs Pakistan; expects Ishan Kishan to bat at No. 5

Aakash Chopra expects Ishan Kishan to bat at No. 5 for India in the Asia Cup 2023 Group A clash against Pakistan.

The two sides will lock horns in Pallekele on Saturday, September 2. With KL Rahul ruled out of at least the first two games, Kishan is likely to play the wicketkeeper-batter's role but might not get his preferred opening position.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra opined that India will likely stick with Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli as their top three. He said:

"If we see logically, I feel Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill will only open. You will see Virat Kohli only at No. 3. I personally don't see them moving up or down the order. I feel things will be as expected."

The former Indian opener sees Kishan batting in the position Rahul would have played at had he been available. He stated:

"Shreyas Iyer at No. 4 and Ishan Kishan at No. 5. Whether it is ideal or not, that's a separate issue altogether but I feel you will see Ishan Kishan only at No. 5."

The Men in Blue could alternatively open with Kishan and move either Rohit or Gill down the order. They could even consider leaving out Gill and playing either Suryakumar Yadav or Tilak Varma if they don't wish to disturb the regular batting order.

"There will be a slight debate at No. 8" - Aakash Chopra

Shardul Thakur could play as the third seamer if India want to lengthen their batting.

Aakash Chopra reckons the No. 8 position might be the most debatable topic. He elaborated:

"You will see Hardik Pandya at No. 6 and Ravindra Jadeja at No. 7. There will be a slight debate at No. 8, whether you should play Axar Patel or Shardul Thakur, or go completely out of the box and play four (specialist) bowlers. Our team doesn't look like playing four bowlers because we like a batter at No. 8."

The reputed commentator feels Shardul Thakur might pip Axar Patel as the second bowling all-rounder alongside Ravindra Jadeja. He reasoned:

"So one of Lord Thakur and Axar. The opposing team has three left-handers - two openers and Mohammad Nawaz down the order. I think Lord Thakur might actually get the nod. Kuldeep Yadav and then Bumrah and Shami, that's my XI, don't know what the Indian team will play."

Aakash Chopra's probable Indian XI: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur/Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Shami

