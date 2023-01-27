Aakash Chopra picks his India XI for 1st T20I vs New Zealand; says Prithvi Shaw will not get a chance

Aakash Chopra feels Prithvi Shaw will not be a part of India's playing XI for the first T20I against New Zealand.

The first game of the three-match series will be played at the Jharkhand State Cricket Association Stadium in Ranchi on Friday, January 27. With Rohit Sharma still not part of the mix in the shortest format, Hardik Pandya will continue to lead the hosts, with Suryakumar Yadav as his deputy.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra picked India's probable XI for the series opener. He expects Ishan Kishan to open the batting on his home ground, saying:

"It is the Ranchi ground - MS Dhoni's home. Dhoni is not available, so his pupil Ishan Kishan will play here. Ishan Kishan has scored runs once here but he hasn't scored runs if we see his last 11 matches."

The former Indian batter highlighted that Shubman Gill and Prithvi Shaw will compete for the other opener's position, elaborating:

"Shubman Gill will be there with him. He is unstoppable but does he play like that in T20s? The answer is no. So the question will be whether Ishan Kishan and Shubman Gill will be seen opening or will Prithvi Shaw get a chance."

While expecting Gill to pip Shaw as Kishan's opening partner, Chopra pointed out that the middle order picks itself, observing:

"The atmosphere in Indian cricket at the moment is that Shubman Gill is absolutely outstanding. I feel Shubman Gill will open, Prithvi Shaw will not get a chance as of now. I feel Rahul Tripathi will come at No. 3. You know the rest of the team - Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya and Deepak Hooda."

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra Hardik Pandya confirms Ishan Kishan and Shubman Gill will open tomorrow. Prithvi Shaw has to wait. (Reported by PTI). Hardik Pandya confirms Ishan Kishan and Shubman Gill will open tomorrow. Prithvi Shaw has to wait. (Reported by PTI).

Hardik mentioned at the pre-match press conference that Gill will open in the first T20I. Shaw is unlikely to be a part of the playing XI in such a scenario.

"Washington Sundar will play" - Aakash Chopra

Washington Sundar is the only spin-bowling all-rounder in India's squad.

Chopra expects Washington Sundar and Shivam Mavi to bat at No. 7 and No. 8, respectively, stating:

"After that, Washington Sundar will play. He has to play. Shardul Thakur is not there in the squad. So they might look towards Shivam Mavi as he scored a few runs when he played last time."

While picking Arshdeep Singh and Umran Malik as the other two seamers, the reputed commentator pointed out that the team management will have to choose between Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav, saying:

"Then a spinner at No. 9 - one of Yuzvendra Chahal or Kuldeep Yadav, and then you can play two fast bowlers - Arshdeep Singh and Umran Malik. I feel that is what it is. I see a team like that. Jitesh Sharma and Mukesh Kumar are part of this team, but they will not get a chance to play."

Aakash Chopra's Indian XI for 1st T20I: Ishan Kishan, Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Shivam Mavi, Yuzvendra Chahal/Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik.

Poll : Who is a better opening option in T20Is? Shubman Gill Prithvi Shaw 0 votes