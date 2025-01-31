Aakash Chopra picks his preferred Indian playing 11 for IND vs ENG 2025 4th T20I, suggests 2 changes

Former India player Aakash Chopra has picked his preferred playing XI for the Men in Blue for the fourth T20I against England. He suggested two changes, with Shivam Dube and Arshdeep Singh coming into the side at Dhruv Jurel and Washington Sundar's expense.

The fourth T20I of the five-match series between India and England will be played in Pune on Friday, January 31. The hosts enjoy a 2-1 lead heading into the game and will hope to seal the series before the final match in Mumbai on February 2.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel 'Aakash Chopra', the former India opener pointed out that Suryakumar Yadav hasn't been able to use Sundar effectively with the ball.

"It's clear that you are not using Washington Sundar as a bowler. You played him two matches and he picked up a wicket with his first ball (in the first game). He dismissed Ben Duckett, didn't get hit in the first over as well, but he didn't bowl a second over," he said (7:20).

While opining that the spin-bowling all-rounder can't be played for a solitary over, Chopra added that Jurel hasn't been utilized properly either.

"He got hit in his first over in the second match and then you didn't bowl him again. Don't play him if you are playing him for one over. Honestly, look at somebody else. There might not be that much help for spin here. However, he did very well when he played the Test match on this ground. You are also not using Dhruv Jurel well," he observed.

While assuming that Rinku Singh might still not be available, the cricketer-turned-commentator chose Dube to bat at No. 6.

"I have kept Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson at No. 1 and No. 2. I am keeping Tilak (Varma) at No. 3. Captain SKY (Suryakumar Yadav) at No. 4. After that, Hardik Pandya at No. 5. I want to play Dube at No. 6," Chopra stated.

Aakash Chopra highlighted that Shivam Dube will give India a left-handed batting option in the lower-middle order. He added that Washington Sundar, who has been promoted for that purpose, is better suited to the longer formats as he doesn't have the power game.

"It's good if the No. 8 player bats but I am not thinking that way" - Aakash Chopra on picking 4 specialist bowlers

Arshdeep Singh was rested for the third T20I against England. [P/C: Getty]

In the same video, Aakash Chopra picked four specialist bowlers after Axar Patel at No. 7.

"At No. 7, I have got Axar Patel, the vice-captain. After that, I want to go with four bowlers. I am not thinking about another batter or all-rounder. It's good if the No. 8 player bats but I am not thinking that way. I am thinking that you should play (Ravi) Bishnoi, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep (Singh) and Mohammed Shami," he said (9:45).

The analyst pointed out that his chosen side has enough bowling options.

"I want to go with these four proper bowlers. After that, I have many bowling options. Hardik Pandya gives me four overs many times. Axar Patel, of course, is my fifth bowler. So six proper bowlers and Tilak (Varma) and Abhishek (Sharma) can also bowl. I don't need more bowling options," Chopra added.

Aakash Chopra's preferred Indian playing XI: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Shami

