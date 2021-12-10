"He played defining knocks" - Aakash Chopra picks Rohit Sharma as India's Test and T20I batter of 2021

Aakash Chopra has picked Rohit Sharma as Team India's best batter of 2021 in both the longest and shortest formats of the game.

Sharma has amassed 906 runs at an impressive average of 47.68 in Tests this year. In T20Is, India's new limited-overs skipper has smashed 424 runs at an excellent average of 38.54, along with a terrific strike rate of 150.88.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra chose Rohit Sharma as India's Test batter of the year ahead of Rishabh Pant and said:

"There are a lot of names that come to mind - Rishabh Pant's name comes because he has scored a lot of runs. He was the one who helped conquer Gabba in the end. But my Test batter of the year has to be Rohit Sharma. He played defining knocks."

The cricketer-turned-commentator highlighted that a different facet of Rohit Sharma's game came to the fore in 2021. Chopra explained:

"The conditions were difficult during England's tour of India and he scored runs. The first innings of the second Test in Chennai - he was on one side and the entire team, including the opposition, was on the other side. The quality of batting that was on display. Then when he went to England, once again he kept on fighting and stood there. We saw a different style of Rohit Sharma's batting."

HITMAN ROCKY 😎 @HITMANROCKY45_



ROHIT SHARMA - 161 Runs

Rest of Indians - 168 Runs



England - 134 Runs

England Trail by 27 Runs of ROHIT SHARMA score's



The only Difference is Rohit Sharma's brilliant knock in this difficult Chennai pitch



#RohitSharma #Hitman @ImRo45

Aakash Chopra pointed out that Rohit Sharma has made patience his strongest virtue this year. He observed:

"When his Test career gets over and his book is opened, you will remember 2021 with a lot of love. This is the pivotal year. He started loving Test cricket this year, he started loving defense and leaving the balls. He was enjoying it."

Rohit Sharma has struck two centuries and four half-centuries in Tests in 2021. The 161-run knock in Chennai and the 127 at the Oval were standout performances, both coming in bowler-friendly conditions.

"Once again it is Rohit Sharma" - Aakash Chopra on India's T20I batter of the year

Rohit Sharma hit five half-centuries in T20Is in 2021

Aakash Chopra picked Rohit Sharma as India's best T20I batter of the year as well. He stated:

"In T20Is, you think about Rahul but he has not scored that many runs. Kohli has also not scored that many runs. You will remember Suryakumar and Ishan Kishan's names as well but in my opinion, once again it is Rohit Sharma."

The 44-year-old added that Rohit Sharma has been both consistent and destructive as a T20I batter. Chopra elaborated:

"This year has been different because the strike rate has gone up and the average has also gone up. He has been given the T20I captaincy also now. So, the best Test batter and the best T20 batter is Rohit Sharma - this is the year of Rohit Sharma."

Wisden India @WisdenIndia

ODIs - 90 runs @ 30 ✔️

T20Is - 424 runs @ 38.5 ✔️



Rohit Sharma has been impressive with the bat for India in 2021 👏🔥



Aakash Chopra concluded by naming Rohit Sharma as India's best player of the year across formats.

