"He is in your face all the time" - Aakash Chopra on what sets Virat Kohli apart as captain

Aakash Chopra has picked Virat Kohli's in-your-face attitude as one of his best traits as a captain.

Kohli is known to wear his heart on his sleeves on the field of play and is never shy to rile up the opposition with his feisty attitude.

While talking about the positive aspects of Virat Kohli's captaincy, in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra highlighted the Indian captain's ultra-aggressive approach, saying:

"He is in your face all the time. He is a captain who also knows how to take the crowd along. You want to do that, but nobody has the audacity to do it. Because that is the thing that matters the most."

The former India player also lauded Kohli's emphasis on fitness, terming that a necessity of the current times. Chopra observed:

"Every generation needs a different captain. The generation he is leading right now and the ones to come in the future, fitness is going to be paramount for them. He took this team to a different level. He set new fitness standards."

Virat Kohli, with his single-minded dedication towards fitness, has changed the landscape of Indian cricket. He has ensured that all players meet the requisite fitness standards, irrespective of what they bring to the table.

Aakash Chopra on Virat Kohli giving foremost importance to Indian cricket

Virat Kohli is extremely energetic while fielding.

Aakash Chopra pointed out that Virat Kohli is not weighed down by the pressures of captaincy and is willing to throw himself around on the field of play. He elaborated:

"We have seen so many captains who are consumed with their captaincy on the ground. They don't give a hundred per cent, their best in fielding or their body language. But you will always see Virat Kohli jumping and diving around, shouting, appealing, doing everything because that's the brand he wants his team to play."

The reputed commentator concluded by praising Kohli for leading from the front with the willow and keeping the team's interests in front all the time, saying:

"With the bat, he takes the responsibility that he will show how it is done, that there is nothing more important than Indian cricket; there is nothing more important than performances."

Suresh Raina (told News24 Sports)"I think #ViratKohli has been No. 1 captain. His record proves that he has achieved a lot. I think he is No. 1 batsman in the world. You're talking about an ICC trophy but he hasn't even won an IPL yet. I feel that he needs to be given some time.” — Rajesh Khilare (@Cricrajeshpk) July 12, 2021

Virat Kohli will hope to lead Team India to the T20 World Cup title later this year. While he has an excellent overall record as captain, the absence of an ICC trophy is conspicuous in his resume.

