"World cricket will be in trouble" - Aakash Chopra questions Ravi Shastri's suggestion that only the top 6 teams should play Tests

Aakash Chopra has cast his vote against Ravi Shastri's suggestion that only the top six teams in the world should play Test cricket.

Shastri recently said that quality needs to be given precedence over quantity for the longest format of the game to survive. The former Indian head coach opined that Test cricket cannot be played by 10 or 12 teams and only the cream should be involved in the format.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra was not in favor of Shastri's suggestion, elaborating:

"Test cricket can happen in tiers but if only the top six play Test cricket, I feel world cricket will be in trouble, including Test cricket, which all of us are saying is a very important format and will not go anywhere."

Chopra added that the concept of relegation and promotion cannot be applied if the former Indian all-rounder's suggestion is adhered to. The 44-year-old reasoned:

"Who will decide the six countries, the top six in the rankings? Let's say that's the case, what will the others do? He (Shastri) said in the discussion that if you go out of the six, then you have no job and teams will come up from below. But who will come up from below because only six are playing Test cricket and the others are not playing at all."

Chopra also pointed out that countries not playing Test cricket might even disband their first-class structure. He highlighted that considering the mushrooming T20 leagues across the world, the top players might not even be seen plying their trade in first-class cricket.

"Why do you play it at all?" - Aakash Chopra on suggestions that ODI cricket should only be played in World Cups

Various cricket experts and fans have complained about the mundane nature of ODI cricket

Aakash Chopra was not in favor of suggestions for ODI cricket to be played only as part of the World Cups. He explained:

"If you don't play ODI cricket at all and play only World Cup to World Cup, then why do you play it at all? Why are you carrying it? Leave it, don't play, it's absolutely fine. The World Cup should be in that format in which you play cricket between the two World Cups."

The former Indian opener pointed out that drawing parallels with the football World Cup is not valid. He observed:

"Everyone cites the football model but football does not have three formats. If you say you won't play ODI cricket your whole life but the 50-over World Cup is important, I will say not at all."

Chopra concluded by opining that the guillotine is likely to fall on ODI cricket. He added that it will not be restricted to just bilateral matches but also ICC events as players will not be in touch with the format.

