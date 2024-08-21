"Aap se jaldi bharvauga" - Prithvi Shaw and Yuzvendra Chahal's banter continues ahead of County Championship 2024

Indian cricketers Yuzvendra Chahal and Prithvi Shaw have entertained fans with their banter on social media during their ongoing stints with Northamptonshire. The two will be recently seen in action for the side in the County Championship Divison Two.

The banter began with Chahal sharing a picture of Shaw filling fuel at a gas station. The opening batter responded by posting a photo of Chahal taking a nap on the passenger seat of a car.

Sharing an Instagram story on Wednesday, August 21, Chahal once again shared a picture of Shaw filling fuel in a car. Responding to the story, the right-handed batter stated that he would soon make Yuzvendra Chahal fill fuel.

Trending

Prithvi Shaw wrote:

"Aap se jaldi bharvauga (Will make you fill soon)."

Screenshot of Prithvi Shaw's Instagram story. (Image via Instagram)

Prithvi Shaw was part of Northamptonshire in England's One Day Cup. The 24-year-old looked in impressive form with the bat, finishing as the leading run-getter for the team in the season. Shaw amassed 343 runs across eight innings at an average of 42.87. He notched up three half-centuries, which included a 97-run knock.

However, Northamptonshire won just two out of their eight matches, failing to qualify for the quarter-finals.

Yuzvendra Chahal bagged a five-wicket haul on Northamptonshire debut in One Day Cup 2024

Yuzvendra Chahal featured in Northamptonshire's final match of the One Day Cup 2024. The crafty spinner starred with the ball in his maiden outing, picking up a five-wicket haul.

He registered stunning figures of 10-5-14-5 against Kent, claiming the wickets of Ekansh Singh, Jaydn Denly, Grant Stewart, Beyers Swanepoel, and Nathan Gilchrist.

Yuzvendra Chahal's incredible spell helped Northamptonshire bundle out Kent for a paltry score of 82. The side chased down the target in just 14 overs to complete a nine-wicket victory.

The veteran spinner will be playing five matches for Northamptonshire in the County Championship Division Two. The team will open their campaign with a clash against Middlesex at Northwood on Thursday, August 22.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️