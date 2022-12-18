“Aapki dukan nahi chal rahi hai kya Ramiz Raja bhai ke hone ke wajah se?” – Danish Kaneria hits out at Pakistani media 

Danish Kaneria has hit out at Pakistani media while coming out in support of PCB chief Ramiz Raja. That came amid reports of Raja's exit as Pakistan Cricket chairman, with Najam Sethi emerging as the favourite to take up the role once again.

Kaneria reckons the Pakistani media are conspiring against Raja, as they have been unable to run their 'business' because of him. The former player said that Raja should continue as the PCB chief, as he's an ex-cricketer with good knowledge of the game.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Kaneria said:

“Ramiz bhai is intelligent. He knows and understands cricket. Give him some time, he’ll do a good job, and he’s already doing that. Pakistani media has a problem with him. They want to remove him."

He added:

"Aapki dukan nahi chal rahi hai kya Ramiz Raja bhai ke hone ke wajah se? (Are you not able to run your business because of Ramiz Raja?) Najam Sethi will come, and your work will resume again?”

Raja has been PCB chief since September 2021. He was nominated by ex-Pakistan PM and cricketer Imran Khan.

So far, Pakistan have reached the semi-finals and the final of the last two T20 World Cups (2021 and 2022) during his regime. Babar Azam and Co., though, lost the Test series against Australia and England at home.

“Don’t blame” – Danish Kaneria backs Ramiz Raja after Pakistan’s series loss at home against England

Kaneria reckons Raja shouldn’t be blamed for the flat Rawalpindi and Multan pitches. He said that the harsh reality is that the hosts can’t last long on grassy tracks, so the groundsmen are advised to create the pitches accordingly.

Kaneria said:

“You’ll get similar wickets in Pakistan’s home series whether Najam Sethi or Ramiz Raja or XYZ is the chairman. Nobody will give you grass because they know our team will fail on those tracks."

He continued:

"There’s no mistake from the PCB chairman; it's Pakistan’s history; groundsmen are told to create supporting tracks. Don’t blame.”

It's worth mentioning that Sethi resigned as the PCB chairman in 2018 because of his differences with Imran Khan.

