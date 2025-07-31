"Aapko yeh batana nahi hai" - Former India batter reacts to Kumar Dharamsena's controversial inside edge signal on Day 1 of ENG vs IND 2025 5th Test

Former India batter Sanjay Bangar called out umpire Kumar Dharmasena's controversial inside edge signal on Day 1 of the fifth and final Test against England. The game began on Thursday, July 31, and is being played at The Oval.On the second delivery of the 12th over, Josh Tongue bowled an absolute jaffa to Sai Sudharsan. It was an inswinging yorker that had Sudharsan on the floor. Tongue appealed for an LBW, which was declined by the umpire.However, the issue was the fact that Kumar Dharmasena signaled that it was an inside edge. His signal sparked a debate over whether it was the right thing to do, as England could have potentially burned a review had the signal not been made.Sanjay Bangar, who was on air, stated that the umpire must not make the signal as it gives the opposition and the bowler a hint.&quot;Woh aadatein jaati nahi hai umpire ki. Kyunki second nature hota hai, ki jaise hi appeal hoti hai toh aap kehne ki koshish karte hai. Aapko yeh batana nahi hai, ya kuch signal bhi nahi dena ki aapke dimaag mai kya hai, nahi toh thoda sa hint mil jaata hai gendbaaz or gendbaazi ki team ko. Karna nahi chahiye tha,&quot; he reflected. (via Star Sports)(The habits of umpires do not go. Because there is a second nature, that when there is an appeal they try to give the decision. You should not tell this, or make any signal as to what is going on in your mind, otherwise, it gives a slight hint to the bowler and the bowling team. Should not have done this.)With the ball doing the talking, the Indian batters are having a relatively tough time in the middle. Notably, the visitors have to win this Test to level the series.Sai Sudharsan fails to convert start as pressure builds on IndiaBatting at number three, Sai Sudharsan got off to a decent start on Day 1 of the ongoing fifth Test. The left-hander spent considerable time in the middle, playing 108 deliveries before he was dismissed. He made 38 runs, including six boundaries in his knock.He will be disappointed to have given his wicket away after all the hard work. Josh Tongue had the last laugh, getting the better of the Indian batter. Sai Sudharsan has scored 129 runs from five innings this series at an average of 25.80 with one half-century.The visitors were reduced to 101/4 with Sudharsan's wicket. They did not start well, losing openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul in no time. Captain Shubman Gill threw his wicket away with an unnecessary runout. Ravindra Jadeja then followed as India were five down for 123.