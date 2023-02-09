“Aapse to 236 bane hi nahi follow on kese doge” – Fans react as Ashwin and Jadeja bowl out Australia for 177 in first inns of 1st IND vs AUS Test

Spin twins Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja shone as Team India bowled out Australia for 177 runs in the first innings on Day 1 of the ongoing Nagpur Test.

Jadeja scalped a five-wicket haul on his comeback, including the prized scalps of Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne. Meanwhile, his spin partner returned with three wickets, including the fastest 450th Test scalp.

Speedsters Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj also scalped one wicket apiece. The duo reduced the Aussies at 2/2 before Labuschagne and Smith shared an 82-run stand to save the Aussies from an early collapse.

For Australia, Marnus Labuschagne top-scored with 49 runs, while Smith Steve (37), Alex Carey (36), and Peter Handscomb (31) chipped in the 30s. All the remaining batters departed for single-digit scores.

Indian fans were elated at Australia’s poor show in the first innings.

Here are some of the best Twitter reactions:

Mayank Goswami @Mayank23701 #INDvsAUS They hired duplicate of Ashwin but sir jadeja came out of syllabus They hired duplicate of Ashwin but sir jadeja came out of syllabus 😂 #INDvsAUS

LRSTEAM 11 @Laxman26265601 @cricketcomau Aapse to 236 bane hi nahi follow on kese doge @cricketcomau Aapse to 236 bane hi nahi follow on kese doge 😪

Australia's poor performance came days after Smith said Australia has the tools to overcome Ashwin. In a press conference, he said:

"Ash is a quality bowler but we have the tools in our kit bag to counter that."

Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin continue to demolish Australia in Border-Gavaskar Trophy

Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin continued to pose a threat to Australian batters in the Border Gavaskar Trophy. Jadeja, who scalped 25 wickets during Australia’s last tour of India in 2016-17, scalped five wickets. The left-arm spinner also dismissed Steve Smith for the fifth time at home. He stretched his tally to 68 wickets in just 13* Tests against the Aussies.

#INDvAUS Australia's first innings comes to an end, bowled all out by India for 177 runs. Australia's first innings comes to an end, bowled all out by India for 177 runs.#INDvAUS

Meanwhile, Ashwin eclipsed former India captain Anil Kumble to become the fastest Indian player to scalp 450 wickets. He achieved the landmark in just the 89th Test. Muttiah Muralitharan and Kumble achieved the feat in their 80th and 93rd Tests, respectively.

The off-spinner also stretched his tally to 92 wickets in just 19* Tests against Australia.

The onus will now be on Rohit Sharma and Co. to gain a decent lead in the first innings.

The hosts will look to repeat their 2008 heroics against the Aussies in Nagpur. Back then, Team India won the Test match by 172 runs against the visitors.

