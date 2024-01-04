[Watch] "Aapse milke khushi hui" - Brett Lee dishes out perfect Hindi while conversing with Nikhil Chaudhary in BBL 13 

Former Australia pacer Brett Lee flexed his Hindi prowess while talking with Nikhil Chaudhary in the ongoing Big Bash League (BBL) 2023-24 encounter between the Hobart Hurricanes and the Melbourne Renegades on Thursday, January 4 at the Docklands Stadium in Melbourne.

The members in the commentary box chose to speak to Nikhil Chaudhary about the events on the ground, and Lee, who was in the panel as well, used the opportunity to speak some Hindi to the Indian-origin player.

"Nikhil, Brett Lee here. Aap kaise ho? Aap se milke khushi hui," Lee said on-air to Chaudhary

The former player's smooth accent drew praise from Nikhil Chaudhary, who replied:

"Your Hindi is too good, mate!"

Watch the interaction right here:

Nikhil Chaudhary is one of the rare Indian born players to play in the BBL. The 27-year-old, originally hails from Punjab, and has played four matches in the ongoing season for the Hurricanes. He has scored 72 runs at a strike rate of 153.19 and has also taken a couple of wickets.

He bowled two overs in the ongoing clash against the Renegades, and took the wicket of Quinton de Kock while conceding 16 runs in total.

Brett Lee has a special connection with India

Brett Lee has expressed his love for India on several occasions. He has toured the peninsula over the course of his playing career, and also represented the Kings XI Punjab (now renamed as Punjab Kings) in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

He also starred in an Indo-Australian film title UnIndian, and has also sung with Asha Bhosle in a song titled "You're the one for me", which was written by Lee himself. Released in 2006, the song was popular in Indian circles.

During the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL), where Lee served as a commentator, he was seen speaking to a couple of his fans in Hindi. The pair, were apparently tailing the former player for a selfie while travelling in a scooter, promting Lee to say "Aaram se, Aaram se", and also told the travellers to wear a helmet in the future.

