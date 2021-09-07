"It's better if Waqar Younis learns how to coach this time" - Aaqib Javed 

Aaqib Javed has reacted out to Misbah-Ul-Haq and Waqar Younis' decision to relinquish their national team's coaching responsibilities. Pakistan cricket on Monday found itself in upheaval after Misbah-Ul-Haq and Waqar Younis quit their head coach and bowling coach roles, respectively.

Misbah-Ul-Haq and Younis resigned from their positions abruptly after the selectors unveiled Pakistan's T20 World Cup squad. Younis joined Misbah-Ul-Haq, who cited extended time within the bio-bubble as the chief reason behind his decision.

In an interview with Geo News, Aaqib Javed slammed Younis, in particular, advising him to learn to coach. The former Pakistan seamer highlighted that he constantly keeps jumping between coaching and commentary.

Javed underlined that his former teammate seems clueless about coaching despite five stints with the national team.

"Whenever Waqar Younis quit coaching, he went back to commentating on cricket. He does only two things--coaching and commentating. As far as coaching goes he hasn't learned that so I would say it's better if he focuses on learning how to coach this time. Even a player doesn't make so many comebacks to the squad. But here, coaches are making comebacks."

Notably, the pair had a year left in their contract, having taken charge in September 2019. However, Misbah-Ul-Haq and Younis came under scanner after Pakistan's unimpressive shows, mainly in the overseas series.

Making Misbah-Ul-Haq the coach was a poor decision: Aaqib Javed

Aaqib Javed during his stint with Pakistan cricket team. (Credits: Getty)

Aaqib Javed lamented the lack of qualified coaches in Pakistan's high-performance center. The 49-year old also feels a player shouldn't be made a coach without proper training or experience.

"Neither do we have 'A' team coaches nor do we have quality coaches at the National High-Performance Centre. All coaches working there are not even qualified. I had said that this was the worst decision as someone who had never coached a single day in his life was appointed the national team's head coach."

Also Read

Saqlain Mushtaq and Abdul Razzaq have been named as Pakistan's interim coaches for the upcoming home series against England and New Zealand. Peter Moores remains in contention for a permanent role.

Edited by Diptanil Roy