Aaron Finch to go through 10 weeks of recovery after surgery, remains doubtful for T20 World Cup

Cricket Australia have come out with an update on the injury suffered by limited-overs skipper Aaron Finch. He had successful surgery on his knee and will now begin rehabilitation, which is expected to last up to 10 weeks.

Finch led Australia on the tour to the West Indies last month. The 34-year-old suffered a cartilage injury which was aggravated during the last leg of the T20Is.

The Australian opener underwent surgery on Thursday as soon as he completed his two-week mandatory quarantine. However, cricket.com.au came out with an update from Cricket Australia that Finch will be out of action until the third week of October. With the Super 12 stage of the T20 World Cup scheduled to commence on October 24, the chances of Finch making it to the tournament seem bleak.

It remains to be seen if Australia will take a chance by including a recovering Aaron Finch in the squad or scramble for a new captain for the T20I side just before the World Cup later this year.

Matthew Wade led Australia in the T20Is in the absence of Aaron Finch

The Australian squad traveled to Bangladesh for a five-match T20I series right after the Caribbean tour. Wicket-keeper Matthew Wade led the side in the absence of Finch.

The tour turned out to be a disastrous one for the visitors as Bangladesh handed them a 4-1 drubbing. Australia had a tough time before the tour to the sub-continent as well. The side, coached by Justin Langer, have now lost five T20I series in a row. This includes just six wins from their last 21 T20Is.

Australia will kick off their T20 World Cup campaign in the Super 12 stage. They are placed in Group B along with England, South Africa and the West Indies. Two teams will join them from the qualifiers to be held in Oman prior to the tournament.

