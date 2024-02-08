Aaron Finch picks his Australian 11 for the 2024 T20 World Cup, leaves out Steve Smith

Australia's 2021 T20 World Cup-winning captain Aaron Finch doesn't see Steve Smith making it to the playing 11 for the 2024 edition of the tournament. Finch stated that wicketkeeper-batter Josh Inglis would provide more versatility to the team due to his ability to play anchor or finisher depending on the situation.

Despite Smith's keenness to make it to the T20 World Cup squad, he hasn't played a lot in the format of late. The right-handed batter was part of the Australian team playing T20Is in India soon after the 2023 ODI World Cup. However, he hasn't played in the Indian Premier League (IPL) for two years nor has had a notable performance in the Big Bash League (BBL).

But the Aussie selectors haven't shut the door completely on him. Smith won't play the T20I series against West Indies which begins on Friday (February 9) but would feature in the three-match T20I series against New Zealand, which begins soon after on February 21.

"I probably don't have him in the 11 at the moment and the reason for that is I think there's enough batting firepower right there in the list... Josh Inglis, he's so versatile that he can almost play the role that Steve Smith plays but also a finisher as well," Finch said on ESPNcricinfo.

Although Inglis has impressed in his 15 T20I outings for Australia, he didn't have a great BBL 2023-24 campaign either, scoring 238 runs at a strike rate of 127.95.

Finch also put Marcus Stoinis in his 11 but said his place would be exchangeable with spin all-rounder Matt Short depending on the conditions.

"I've got Marcus Stoinis and Matt Short in. In the Caribbean, the wickets can spin a lot as well. I'd like to have the option of Matt Short there or Marcus Stoinis if you feel like you need that extra cover with the ball," he said.

The T20 World Cup would begin on June 2 in the West Indies and the USA.

Aaron Finch's T20 World Cup 11

David Warner, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Josh Inglis, Marcus Stoinis/Matthew Short, Tim David, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, and Josh Hazlewood.

