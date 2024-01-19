"Ab to aadat si hai mujhko aise jeene me" - Fans react as Pakistan lose to New Zealand by 7 wickets in 4th T20I

Pakistan continued their losing spree against New Zealand in the ongoing five-match T20I series. This time they lost to the Kiwis by seven wickets in the fourth T20I at the Hagley Oval on Friday (January 19).

Asked to bat first, the visitors posted 158/5 in their allotted 20 overs. Mohammad Rizwan stayed unbeaten on 90 runs off 63 balls, including two sixes and six boundaries, as wickets continued to tumble on the other end.

Mohammad Nawaz played a cameo of 21 runs in nine balls with the help of three consecutive sixes. Babar Azam also chipped in with 19 off 11 deliveries. Matt Henry and Lockie Ferguson starred with the ball for New Zealand, bagging two wickets apiece. Adam Milne also scalped one wicket.

In response, New Zealand had a terrible start to their run chase. Pakistan captain Shaheen Afridi dismissed the top three batters, reducing the hosts to 3/20 in 2.4 overs. Daryl Mitchell and Glenn Phillips then stitched an unbeaten 139-run partnership to take their team past the finish line with 11 balls to spare.

Mitchell smashed 72* off 44, hitting two sixes and seven boundaries, while Phillips scored 70 off 52, comprising three maximums and five boundaries.

Fans on X (formerly Twitter) roasted Pakistan for going down 0-4 in the five-match series. One user shared a hilarious meme that read:

"Ab to aadat si hai mujhko aise jeene me (Now I am used to living like this)."

Expand Tweet

Here are some more reactions:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Pakistan yet to win a game since Babar Azam stepped down as skipper across formats

Pakistan are yet to win a game since Babar Azam stepped down as skipper across formats after the 2023 ODI World Cup in India. They recently lost the Test series 0-3 in Australia. The Men in Green won their last international game in the 2023 ODI World Cup. It was a DLS victory against the Kiwis.

The Shaheen Afridi-led white-ball side are now on the verge of yet another whitewash. They will next play New Zealand in the fifth and final T20I at the same venue on Sunday, January 21.

Click here to check out the full NZ vs PAK 4th T20I scorecard.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App