"Ab bhi ball thoda swing ho raha hai" - Sachin Tendulkar on his advice to Virat Kohli in 2011 World Cup final

Legendary Indian player Sachin Tendulkar has revealed the advice he gave to Virat Kohli during the 2011 World Cup final against Sri Lanka.

Indian cricket fans celebrated the 12th anniversary of the historic triumph earlier this month. There are many reasons as to why the 2011 World Cup win remains special for fans.

It was Tendulkar's last appearance in the marquee event after featuring in six editions for close to two decades. At that point, India hadn't won the ODI World Cup since Kapil Dev's men lifted the coveted trophy in 1983 at Lord's.

Tendulkar was certainly the most experienced member of the MS Dhoni-led squad in the tournament. He finished the tournament as the second-highest run-scorer with 482 runs at an average of 53.55, behind only Sri Lanka's Tillakaratne Dilshan (500).

While chasing 275 against Kumar Sangakkara and his men in the final at the Wankhede Stadium, India were dealt an early setback with flamboyant opener Virender Sehwag departing for a second-ball duck.

Tendulkar and Gautam Gambhir were then involved in a 31-run partnership before the former nicked one to Sangakkara behind the stumps off Lasith Malinga.

While on his way back to the dressing room, the batting maestro gave some advice to the next batter, Kohli, near the boundary ropes.

During a question and answer session on his official Twitter handle on Friday, Tendulkar responded to a fan's query about his advice to Kohli.

The fan asked:

"What did you tell Virat at this moment? #AskSachin"

Tendulkar replied:

"Ab bhi ball thoda swing ho raha hai!" (The ball is still swinging a bit).

Virat Kohli-Gautam Gambhir's important partnership

Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir added 83 runs for the third wicket to resurrect India's chase after the hosts lost two early wickets. Kohli scored 35 runs from 49 balls, including four boundaries, before being caught-and-bowled by Tillakaratne Dilshan in the 22nd over.

Gambhir (97) and captain MS Dhoni (91*) then build another crucial stand of 109 runs to pave the way for India's win. Dhoni remained unbeaten at the crease and took his side past the finish line with a six off Nuwan Kulasekara in the 49th over as India lifted the World Cup after 28 years.

India are yet to win an ICC event since they lifted the Champions Trophy in 2013 in England. They will have the opportunity later in the year as they host the 2023 World Cup in October-November.

